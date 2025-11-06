Dallas Cowboys defensive end Marshawn Kneeland dies at 24, team says

FRISCO, Texas — Marshawn Kneeland, a Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman in his second NFL season and a former Western Michigan standout, has died. He was 24.

The Cowboys said Kneeland died overnight. There were no other details on his death, and agent Jonathan Perzley asked for privacy.

“I am shattered to confirm that my client and dearest friend Marshawn Kneeland passed away last night,” Perzley said. “Marshawn poured his heart into every snap, every practice and every moment on the field. To lose someone with his talent, spirit and goodness is a pain I can hardly put into words.”

Kneeland died just days after recovering a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in the Cowboys' 27-17 loss to Arizona on Monday night.

“Marshawn was a beloved teammate and member of our organization,” the Cowboys said. “Our thoughts and prayers regarding Marshawn are with his girlfriend Catalina and his family.”

Kneeland was a second-round draft pick in 2024. His rookie season was off to a promising start before he was sidelined for five games by a knee injury.

Kneeland had his first career sack in the season opener this season against Philadelphia. He played in seven games this season, missing two with an ankle injury.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic news of the passing of Cowboys’ Marshawn Kneeland,” the NFL said. “We have been in contact with the Cowboys and have offered support and counseling resources.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.