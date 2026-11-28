SALT LAKE CITY — Devon Dampier threw for five touchdowns and a career-high 393 yards and No. 2 Utah finished undefeated in the regular season, dominating West Virginia 52-28 on Friday night.

After throwing a 75-yard touchdown pass to Braden Pegan on the first play from scrimmage in the second half, Dampier pumped his fists and shouted to the sky as the sold-out crowd chanted, “Heisman! Heisman!”

“If we weren't undefeated, I wouldn’t be in this situation," Dampier said about his growing Heisman attention. “So you know that’s a whole team thing. So shout out the guys for sure. It won’t be unnoticed that you know they’ve helped me get to this point.”

Dampier certainly made a convincing case to the Heisman voters as the best player on a top team. The senior completed 17 of 21 passes and had a passer efficiency rating of 316.7, the highest in a Power 4 conference game this season, in what may be his final game in Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“He deserves it. In the most crucial moments of a game, he’s at his best," Utah coach Morgan Scalley said. "To be the quarterback and the catalyst for the only undefeated team in FBS football right now. I mean, what more can you ask of the guy?”

Dampier tacked on one more TD pass, an 8-yard strike to Larry Simmons with 8:55 left in the third quarter, to make it 52-7 and then watched the rest of the game from the sideline.

“I don’t know that I’ve ever seen that 316.7 pass efficiency,” Scalley said. “Unbelievable. And he could have potentially broken every record, and we kept him in. But want to keep him healthy.”

The Utes (12-0, 9-0 Big 12, No. 2 CFP) scored on all seven drives (six TDs) while Dampier was in the game and Utah extended its nation-leading winning streak to 18 games.

Even though Dampier has come up big during the Utes toughest stretch of the season and became the only FBS player this year with at least four touchdowns (passing/rushing/receiving) in four straight games. But he knows it just levels up with the conference championship and the playoffs.

“Getting another win, it means a lot. Something big for program history, and we’ll definitely celebrate it. But we’ll be ready for these next games coming up,” Dampier said.

Pegan caught five passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns and Simmons had three receptions for 74 yards.

Unless they get severely outclassed by Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship next Friday, the Utes are odds-on favorites to retain a first-round bye in their first College Football Playoff appearance.

Scotty Fox Jr. threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns for the Mountaineers (5-7, 2-7).

West Virginia quarterback Mike Hawkins Jr. missed the game with a bruised left ankle he first sustained against Kansas two weeks ago and took him out of the game against Houston last week.

“It was embarrassing the way we played, the first half especially,” West Virginia coach Rich Rodriguez said. “It wasn't Scotty, it was everybody. Then defensively, same thing all year, our tacking was atrocious and we give up big plays.”

Dampier threw three touchdowns in the first half — to Pegan, Kyri Shoels and Wayshawn Parker — and Daniel Bray scored on a 14-yard run. Creed Whittemore also returned a punt 92 yards for a touchdown, the third-longest in Utah history and the longest this season in the FBS.

Utah led 38-0 but Fox scored on a 2-yard rush 12 seconds before halftime to get the Mountaineers on the board.

Utah finished undefeated in the regular season for the first time since 2008 and the seventh time in school history. In 2004, the Utes also won all their games and became the first non-power conference school to bust the Bowl Championship Series, beating Pittsburgh 35-7 in the Fiesta Bowl.

The takeaway

West Virginia: Fox started six games for West Virginia as a freshman a year ago but has seen Hawkins take the offense to a higher level this season. A healthy Hawkins probably wouldn't have mattered in this one as West Virginia’s worst-ranked FBS passing defense left Utah receivers wide open on nearly every play. The loss ensured the Mountaineers will not reach a bowl in consecutive seasons for first time since 1990-1992. The last time they failed to win one of their final four games was 1960, when they were 0-8-2.

Utah: The Utes have been in several tight games in the fourth quarter this year and had to rely on Dampier’s heroics to win, but that wasn’t necessary in this one as Utah rolled to 531 total yards. Dampier showed his importance as Utah's offense ground to a halt after he sat down. The lopsided win bolstered the argument that this Utah squad is the best team in their 133 years of football history.

Up next

West Virginia: The Mountaineers have likely concluded their season.

Utah: The Utes will face Texas Tech in the Big 12 Championship next Friday night in Arlington, Texas. ___

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