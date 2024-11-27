Daniel Jones is signing with the Vikings after his release from the Giants, AP source says

Former New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Wednesday.

Jones will join Minnesota's practice squad less than a week after the Giants released the former No. 6 overall draft pick, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement hasn't been finalized.

Sam Darnold has helped the Vikings start 9-2. Jones joins Nick Mullens and Brett Rypien in Minnesota's quarterback room. Rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy had season-ending knee surgery in August and a second procedure on his knee earlier this month.

Jones went 24-44-1 as a starter in New York, with his best season in 2022 when the Giants went 9-7-1 and beat Minnesota on the road in the first round of the playoffs.

Jones completed just 63% of his passes with eight touchdowns and seven interceptions this season.

