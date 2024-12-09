Dave Parker and Dick Allen elected to baseball's Hall of Fame

DALLAS — (AP) — Dave Parker and Dick Allen were elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame on Sunday by the classic era committee.

Parker received 14 of 16 votes and Allen got 13. A vote of 75% or more was needed for election.

They will be inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 27 along with players voted in by the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, whose balloting will be announced on Jan. 21.

Tommy John was third with seven votes. Ken Boyer, John Donaldson, Steve Garvey, Vic Harris and Luis Tiant each received less than five votes.

Parker, 73, hit .290 with 339 homers and 1,493 RBIs from 1973-91. He was the 1978 NL MVP, won the 1977 and ’78 NL batting titles and was a seven-time All-Star.

Allen, who died in 2020 at age 78, hit .292 with 351 homers and 1,119 RBIs from 1963-77. A seven-time All-Star, he was voted the 1964 NL Rookie of the Year and the 1972 AL MVP.

Ichiro Suzuki, CC Sabathia and Félix Hernández are among the 14 players eligible for the BBWAA ballot for the first time in the upcoming vote. Holdovers include Billy Wagner, who was five votes shy last January.

