A day later, Quinn takes the blame for Daniels being in the game late: 'I missed it'

Jayden Daniels has a dislocated left elbow, and Washington coach Dan Quinn did not have a timetable for his return when he provided an update Monday.

“By Wednesday and Thursday, I’m sure I’ll be able to update that a little bit further, once other opinions and those things are there," Quinn said. "It’ll knock him out for a while for sure.”

Quinn began his video conference by admitting it was a mistake to leave Daniels in the game in the fourth quarter Sunday night. The Commanders were down 38-7 to Seattle in a game they'd eventually lose 38-14, and Daniels had already missed time this season with knee and hamstring problems. The second-year quarterback was hurt with 7:29 remaining, when he was tackled and his non-throwing arm bent gruesomely after he put his hand on the ground.

Quinn said that was going to be the last drive for a few key players, and the plan was to avoid having Daniels run the ball, but that wasn't enough to keep him out of trouble. He took a shotgun snap near the goal line, faked a handoff and then moved to his right to avoid pressure before being brought down.

“That’s where I missed it," Quinn said. "Of course he could scramble. It’s Jayden. It’s what he’s special at. That is 100 percent — that’s on me.”

Daniels was apparently in so much pain that he started swinging his right leg back and forth while lying on the ground, but perhaps fortunately for him and the Commanders, the injury wasn't related to his legs. Quinn said it's just a dislocation — no fractures.

Although Quinn stopped short of ruling Daniels out for the season, the Commanders (3-6) might need to make a significant run without him for his return later on to make much sense.

“Haven't even gone there,” Quinn said. “That's a way-down-the-line space to get into.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.