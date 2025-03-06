Devils acquire defenseman Brian Dumoulin from the Ducks a day before the NHL trade deadline

The banged up New Jersey Devils wasted no time filling an area of need just a little more than 24 hours before the NHL trade deadline, as talks pick up around the league and players keep changing places.

New Jersey acquired veteran defenseman Brian Dumoulin from the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday for a second-round pick and the rights to unsigned 19-year-old prospect Herman Traff. The Ducks are retaining half of Dumoulin's salary for the rest of this season and will get the better of the second-rounders between Edmonton's and Winnipeg's in the draft this summer.

Dumoulin, 33, has played 768 regular-season and playoff games in the league. He won the Stanley Cup with Pittsburgh in 2016 and '17 and this season has 16 points while skating just under 20 minutes on average over 61 games with Anaheim.

“Brian was good for us both on and off the ice, and we wish him well in New Jersey,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. “This wasn’t an easy decision for us. We do feel this allows more opportunity for our young defensemen, who have proven they can play and succeed at the NHL level.”

The Devils' acquisition comes after they learned leading scorer Jack Hughes is done for the season after undergoing shoulder surgery and with No. 1 defenseman Dougie Hamilton also out because of injury. With Hughes joining Jonas Siegenthaler on long-term injured reserve, they can add roughly $10 million worth of players before the deadline, even after getting Dumoulin.

General manager Tom Fitzgerald has any number of options for how to use that space. Getting a high-end forward — ideally a center — would help fill the void left by Hughes' absence. Hughes is tied with Carolina's Mikko Rantanen in the league scoring race with 70 points on 27 goals and 43 assists.

Rantanen's future remains the biggest mystery to watch before the 3 p.m. EST deadline Friday. Already traded once this year from Colorado to the Hurricanes in a three-team blockbuster in late January, the 2022 Cup-winning, point-a-game winger in his prime could be on the move again with no guarantee Carolina will be able to sign the pending free agent beyond this season.

Others available include several forwards: the New York Islanders' Brock Nelson, the Penguins' Rickard Rakell, the Philadelphia Flyers' Scott Laughton and the Vancouver Canucks' Brock Boeser.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.