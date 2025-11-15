Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes out 2 months after finger surgery

WASHINGTON — New Jersey Devils leading scorer Jack Hughes is expected to be out two months after undergoing surgery to repair a finger injury.

The team announced Saturday that Hughes had the operation at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. Hughes' expected return-to-play timeline is eight weeks, and he'll be reevaluated at the six-week mark.

It was not clear which finger or which hand Hughes had surgery on.

Hughes injured his hand Thursday night and did not travel with the Devils to Washington, where they are set to face the Capitals on Saturday night. In a statement, they called it a non-hockey-related injury.

The 24-year-old center is one of the biggest reasons for the Devils’ strong start to the season. He has 10 goals and 10 assists for 20 points to put them atop the Eastern Conference.

Hughes missed the final six weeks of last season and the playoffs after crashing right shoulder-first into the boards. He underwent surgery not long after.

His long-term absence puts Hughes' status for the U.S. Olympic team in doubt, as he is not expected to play before the Dec. 31 roster deadline. Hughes has been considered nearly a lock to make it and could be on the initial roster and replaced if needed.

