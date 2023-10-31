Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo woke up `steaming' mad over umpire Alfonso Márquez's strike call

PHOENIX — (AP) — Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo was still angry hours later with umpire Alfonso Márquez over a 3-1 pitch to Gabriel Moreno that was called a strike despite being well outside in the ninth inning of the Diamondbacks' 3-1 loss to the Texas Rangers in World Series Game 3.

Moreno dropped his bat and started walking toward first when José Leclerc's cutter was gloved by catcher Jonah Heim well outside the strike zone. Moreno grounded to third base for the first out of the inning, and Christian Walker and Tommy Pham followed with strikeouts as Texas took a 2-1 World Series lead on Monday night.

Márquez had called a ball on a 1-0 slider to Moreno that appeared to be within the low outside corner.

“I looked at it all. I was up at 3:30 this morning steaming mad,” Lovullo said Tuesday before Game 4. “So I’ll leave it right there.”

Márquez had eight incorrect calls among 130 pitches for an accuracy rate of 94%, according to umpscorecards.com.

D.J. Reyburn had a 94% accuracy rate in the opener (182 of 194), and Quinn Wolcott had a 92% accuracy rate in Game 2 (134 and 145), the website said.

