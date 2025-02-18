Diamondbacks, shortstop Geraldo Perdomo agree to $45 million, 4-year deal that starts in 2026

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — (AP) — Slick-fielding shortstop Geraldo Perdomo has agreed to a $45 million, four-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks that begins in 2026.

The deal announced Tuesday includes a club option for 2030. Perdomo, who could have become eligible for free agency following the 2027 season, will make $2.55 million this year after being eligible for salary arbitration for the first time.

The 25-year-old was an All-Star in 2023, the same year he helped the Diamondbacks reach the World Series. He missed a big chunk of last season with a torn meniscus in his right knee and hit .273 with three homers over 98 games, providing above-average defense at a crucial position.

Now, he'll be a key piece moving forward as the franchise tries to win a Fall Classic for the first time since 2001.

“We're ready to go,” Perdomo said. “We didn't finish our job the last two years. It's win the World Series. That's the mindset for us and for everybody here.”

Perdomo usually hits lower in the batting order, but has a good eye at the plate with a .344 on-base percentage last season. Now entering his fifth season, the shortstop is well-liked in the clubhouse and emerging as a leader after the departure of first baseman Christian Walker, who signed with the Houston Astros.

“The way he plays the baseball game is the way we try to play the baseball game,” D-backs GM Mike Hazen said. “It's smart, fast and dynamic on both sides of the ball."

The Diamondbacks have been aggressive this offseason as they try to compete with the big-spending Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants in the NL West. Arizona's biggest move was signing ace pitcher Corbin Burnes to a $210 million, six-year deal in December.

