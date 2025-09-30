Dolphins' Tyreek Hill carted off field and taken to hospital with serious left leg injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — (AP) — Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill was carted off the field and then quickly taken to a hospital after suffering what appeared to be a serious injury to his left leg on Monday night.

Hill was hurt when he made a catch and got tackled near the New York Jets' sideline with 13:21 left in the third quarter. He was running toward the sideline and planted his left foot, and his left knee appeared to twist severely as he was getting pulled down.

Players from both teams took a knee while Hill was tended to, and the cart was immediately brought out to help carry him off the field. An air cast was applied and players from both teams were around the cart before it was driven away.

The Dolphins said Hill was going to the hospital “for imaging, evaluation and observation.”

Hill is a five-time All-NFL selection. He clapped and waved at the fans as he was driven off, receiving an ovation after the stadium had been hushed for several minutes following the play.

He had matched a season high for catches with six when he got hurt.

Hill has 11,363 receiving yards since entering the NFL in 2017, the most in the league over that span. He also has 819 catches, fourth most in the league since 2017 behind only Davante Adams (886), Travis Kelce (880) and Stefon Diggs (824).

Hill’s 83 touchdown catches are third most in the NFL since 2017. Adams has 102 scoring catches and Mike Evans has 91.

