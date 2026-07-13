Don Mattingly has a weird role at this All-Star Game, coaching against his former Blue Jays

PHILADELHIA — Don Mattingly felt a tinge of awkwardness when he was offered the chance to serve as a coach under Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts at the All-Star Game.

Mattingly passed on a guaranteed spot in the AL dugout when he left his job as Toronto's bench coach to manager John Schneider after the World Series, which the Blue Jays lost in seven games to the Dodgers.

A six-time AL All-Star, Mattingly thought at the time he was finished with baseball.

He's not only still in the game — he's now the interim manager for the Philadelphia Phillies and has them back in the thick of the playoff race.

He'll also coach against Schneider and his Blue Jays staff at Tuesday's All-Star Game played in Philadelphia's home Citizens Bank Park.

“It is weird being on the other side,” Mattingly said Monday. “I was kind of torn a little bit. But then I go home and my 11-year-old asked me, ‘Do we get to go on the field for Home Run Derby?’ It's like, OK, well, I'm done with that. He made that decision.”

Mattingly is taking directions from a pair of his sons in Philadelphia.

Mattingly originally took the job in Philadelphia to serve as former manager Rob Thomson's bench coach at the urging of his young son, Louis.

"He was kind of like, ‘Dad, you can’t stop. You’ve got to keep going,”’ Mattingly said in January.

Mattingly kept going and joined a Phillies organization where another son, Preston, is the general manager.

Mattingly said in November he left his role in Toronto after reaching his first World Series because of a desire to spend more time with his family.

It's one big family reunion in Philly.

Blue Jays All-Star second baseman Ernie Clement said Mattingly was missed in Toronto.

“It's awesome that he teamed up with Preston,” Clement said. “They're just doing a great job.”

Mattingly is 45-24 with the Phillies since he took over when Thomson was fired in late April after they had lost 11 of 12 games and were tied for last in the majors. Led by All-Stars Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Brandon Marsh, Jhoan Duran, Jesús Luzardo and NL starting pitcher Cristopher Sánchez, the Phillies are just two games back of Atlanta in the NL East.

Mattingly has said he would be interested in having the interim tag removed and possibly returning for a second season as manager. He said Monday he wanted to table that discussion until the offseason.

Mattingly is in his 23rd straight season as a major league manager and coach, having managed the Dodgers and the Miami Marlins.

Mattingly played 14 seasons as a first baseman in the major leagues, all for the Yankees, from 1982-95. The 1985 AL MVP, he captained the Yankees in his final five seasons. He never reached the playoffs until 1995, when he hit .417 with a homer and six RBIs in the five-game Division Series loss to Seattle.

The 65-year-old Mattingly said he feels “as grateful as can be” for his career, even if it ends without a World Series ring.

“I've been in this game for a long time," Mattingly said. “I've done a lot of tremendous things for my family. I don't feel unlucky at all.”

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