Eagles security DiSandro banned from sideline for Sunday Night Football vs Cowboys, AP source says

The NFL has banned Eagles security chief Dom DiSandro from the sideline for one game for his role in an altercation with 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw, a person familiar with the details told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Saturday because the league is still reviewing all aspects of the altercation.

DiSandro is still permitted to perform his normal duties and will travel with the team and be in the stadium on Sunday when Philadelphia (10-2) plays Dallas (9-3). He’ll also be in the locker room and tunnel.

