East Carolina fires coach Mike Houston after 5 seasons and loss to Army

GREENVILLE, N.C. — (AP) — East Carolina has fired coach Mike Houston after five seasons.

Athletic director Jon Gilbert made the announcement Sunday, a day after the Pirates (3-4) lost to No. 23 Army 45-28. Defensive coordinator Blake Harrell will be interim coach for the remainder of the season.

“After earning back-to-back bowl invitations, we looked poised for continued success,” said Gilbert of bowl appearances in 2021-22. “Unfortunately, we have not seen the results we all want, and a change is needed to move the program forward.”

Last season, the Pirates finished 2-10. They were 27-38 under Houston since he took the job in 2019.

At James Madison, Houston won an FCS national championship in 2016.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.