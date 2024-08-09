England delays announcing permanent successor to Southgate and appoints Carsley as interim coach

England has delayed hiring a permanent coach to replace Gareth Southgate and will be led on an interim basis by Lee Carsley, who is currently in charge of the country's under-21 team.

Carsley's first games as coach of the senior team will be against Ireland and Finland in the Nations League in September, the English Football Association said Friday in announcing the appointment.

“We are grateful to Lee for stepping up to manage the team while we continue with our recruitment process,” said Mark Bullingham, the FA's chief executive.

Southgate left his position after eight years following England's 2-1 loss to Spain in the European Championship final i n July. Southgate also was promoted from the under-21s when getting the senior job in 2016 and proved to be one of England's most successful coaches, leading the team to back-to-back Euro finals and the World Cup semifinals in 2018.

The 50-year-old Carsley, who was born in England but played international soccer for Ireland, led England's under-21 team to the European Championship title last year — beating Spain in the final. He was previously coach of England's under-20 team, after having brief spells in charge of Coventry, Brentford and Birmingham in English soccer's lower leagues.

Carsley said it was an “honor to step up and lead this England squad.”

“As I am very familiar with the players and the cycle of international football, it makes sense for me to guide the team while the FA continues the process to recruit a new manager,” he said. "My main priority is to ensure continuity and our goal is to secure promotion in the UEFA Nations League.”

The FA said the plan is for Carsley to remain in the position “throughout the autumn.”

Other coaches linked with being Southgate's successor are Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola brushed off speculation linking him with the England job, saying Friday he is happy at City.

