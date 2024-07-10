England recalls Guehi and Netherlands brings in Malen for Euro 2024 semifinals

DORTMUND, Germany — (AP) — England recalled center back Marc Guehi after suspension in an otherwise unchanged team for the match against the Netherlands in the European Championship semifinals on Wednesday.

Guehi missed the penalty-shootout win over Switzerland in the quarterfinals but came straight back in the team for Ezri Konsa.

The Dutch brought in forward Donyell Malen, who plays his club soccer for Borussia Dortmund, for Steven Bergwijn in their only change.

England is looking to reach a second straight European Championship final, while the Dutch are bidding to get to the title match for the first time since 1988 — the year they won the tournament for their only major title.

Orange-clad Dutch fans filled the city of Dortmund ahead of the match before marching the 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) to the stadium. Dortmund police expected approximately 80,000 of them in the city, which is only around 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the border with the Netherlands.

___

Teams:

Netherlands: Bart Verbruggen, Denzel Dumfries, Stefan De Vrij, Virgil van Dijk, Nathan Aké, Tijjani Reijnders, Jerdy Schouten, Xavi Simons, Cody Gakpo, Donyell Malen, Memphis Depay.

England: Jordan Pickford, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Marc Guehi, Kieran Trippier, Declan Rice, Kobbie Mainoo, Bukayo Saka, Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden, Harry Kane.

___

