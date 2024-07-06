England and Switzerland head to extra time in Euro 2024 quarterfinal

DUESSELDORF, Germany — (AP) — Bukayo Saka leveled the score 1-1 as the England-Switzerland quarterfinal at the European Championship went to extra time on Saturday.

Breel Embolo scored for Switzerland from close range in the 75th minute off a deflected cross from Dan Ndoye.

England equalized soon after with Saka's bouncing low shot that went in off the post. It was England's first shot on target all game.

England, runner-up at the 2021 Euros, is in its fourth quarterfinal at major tournaments under manager Gareth Southgate and aiming to reach the semifinals for the third time.

Switzerland impressed by eliminating Italy in the previous round and is aiming to reach the semifinals for the first time.

