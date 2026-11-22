LAS VEGAS — There was a chance for a short time that the Las Vegas Grand Prix could be the final Formula 1 race of the season.

Adding a stop in Italy also was considered.

But in the end, F1 officials decided to stay with the original schedule of finishing the season in Qatar and Abu Dhabi even with tensions in the Middle East heightened by the conflict between the United States and Iran.

Earlier this season, the Bahrain Grand Prix was moved to Malaysia and the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix canceled.

Concerns about a return to a more all-out war are growing after U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday that Iran isn't willing to make a deal he can accept.

FIA, which governs F1, could theoretically still make the choice to cancel the final two races. There is little to be decided considering Kimi Antonelli already has clinched the drivers' championship and he and George Russell have led Mercedes to the constructors' title.

But, in reality, the teams are moving forward as if the races will go on, and at this point, there is little reason to think they won't be held.

Individual team members, however, could decide to not participate.

“I think we do have to respect the individual choice and look at that, but also as a team to make sure that we have adequate preparations to ensure the safety of each person participating in the sport,” Cadillac CEO Dan Towriss said. "That’s of absolute paramount. We can’t put people in harm’s way, and so we need to consider the environment, the precautions around that, and make sure that everybody is able to do their job and participate in an absolute safe environment.”

McLaren driver Lando Norris, who won the F1 championship last year, said he looked forward to competing in the Middle East. He noted he will attend a friend's wedding in Bahrain next week before going on to the series' final two stops.

“I guess the thing is it’s a big team that we travel with, so it’s more what do the rest of my team think?" Norris said, "From my side, not a concern, but, yeah, it’s not about me, I guess. It’s a lot more people. It’s the fans, it’s the team personnel, so the question is more it’s for them, more than I would say it is for myself.”

From a competitive standpoint, Max Verstappen has the chance to send two more loud signals that he is indeed back ready to contend for the F1 title.

He won four in a row (2021-24), with an especially dominant 2023 season in which the Dutchman claimed 19 victories and 21 trips to the podium in 22 races.

Norris ended his reign in 2025 and this season Antonelli dominated early to become the youngest F1 champion ever.

But now here comes Verstappen, his thrilling victory Saturday night on the Las Vegas Strip giving him four wins in the past six races.

Winning at Qatar and Abu Dhabi could cement him as the favorite going into next season. He is second in the points standings.

“Two completely different tracks, right?” Verstappen said. “I'm happy, of course, to have won here, and our last few races have been very strong, constantly on the podium as well. So that for us is definitely a great turnaround from the beginning of the year. We just continue to learn.”

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