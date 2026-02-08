Falcons face new questions about Pearce's future with the team as pass-rush leader faces charges

ATLANTA — Following the arrest of James Pearce Jr. on Saturday night, the Atlanta Falcons face troubling questions about the standout rookie's immediate and long-term future with the team.

For at least the 2026 season, Pearce's status could be jeopardized by serious legal problems. Pearce was arrested near Miami after fleeing officers and then crashing his car following what police said was a domestic dispute with WNBA player Rickea Jackson.

According to the jail website, Pearce posted bond of $20,500 Sunday at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. He's facing several felony charges, including two counts of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon as well as aggravated stalking and fleeing or eluding police. He was given a pre-trial stay-away order from Jackson.

Pearce’s arrest came after Doral police were summoned to investigate a reported domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

WPLG-TV in Miami reported that Doral Police Chief Edwin Lopez confirmed the dispute was between Pearce and Jackson, a forward for the Los Angeles Sparks.

The charges may force the Falcons to consider if Pearce should have a role on the team even after addressing his legal problems. It would not be an easy decision after Pearce set a Falcons rookie record with a team-leading 10 1/2 sacks.

The Falcons traded their 2026 first-round draft pick to the Los Angeles Rams to select Pearce last year with the No. 26 overall pick.

It was an especially notable draft investment after Atlanta chose Georgia linebacker and edge rusher Jalon Walker at No. 15 last year. The Falcons doubled down on their commitment to improve their pass rush by drafting Pearce, the former Tennessee star.

Even though an 8-9 finish left Atlanta with its eighth consecutive losing season, the pass rush was dramatically improved. Led by Pearce, the Falcons set a team record with 57 sacks, one year after finishing next to last in the league with 31.

Despite closing the season with four straight wins, the losing record led to the firings of coach Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot. The team's new leadership — coach Kevin Stefanski, general manager Ian Cunningham and president of football Matt Ryan — now face an offseason made more difficult by Pearce's arrest.

The Falcons already faced some tough decisions, including the possible release of veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins despite starter Michael Penix Jr.'s uncertain status for the start of the season as he recovers from a knee injury.

Stefanski said recently he already had talked with defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich about having Pearce and Walker together next season.

“Very, very talented young men, excited to coach both of them,” Stefanski said. “Obviously, I’ve talked to (Ulbrich) about those guys in particular and how we can deploy them.”

The Falcons said in a statement Saturday night they were aware of Pearce's arrest.

“We are in the process of gathering more information and will not have any further comment on an open legal matter at this time,” the Falcons said.

There was much speculation that concerns about Pearce's character and commitment to football caused him to drop in last year's draft. He had been mentioned as Atlanta's possible choice at the No. 15 spot used to select Walker. Instead, he was still available late in the first round.

Morris said at the end of the season that the decision to trade the 2026 first-round pick for Pearce was agreed on by all the team's leadership, including owner Arthur Blank.

“I thought it was something that was very unique to be able to have a relationship with the general manager, with the owner, to be able to have those conversations, to be able to put yourself in a position to do those things,” Morris said. “All decisions you make, they’re always hard, they are always tough, and they’re all going to be heavily criticized.”

Morris said Pearce's production made the decision look good.

“It sure is nice when a guy comes out and performs like you think he’s capable of doing,” Morris said. “So for James to come out here and get better and better throughout the course of the season, be able to finish with 10 1/2 sacks, arguably the rookie of the year ... I can’t say enough about him.”

Following the first round last year, Fontenot was asked about the off-field questions surrounding Pearce that caused apparent concern from other teams. Fontenot said his staff and coaches “were about as thorough and detailed as you can possibly be” when doing their research on Pearce, including talking with “everybody that’s surrounded with him."

"It was truly an exhaustive process and that’s what makes us feel good about our culture and everything we are. But that’s important, we always talk about intangibles and we want to bring in guys that love ball and love to compete and as we build this roster the right way, and we spent a lot of time with him, making sure that that he was going to fit.”

