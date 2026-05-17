Fernandes ties assist record and another VAR controversy as Man United beat Forest

Bruno Fernandes grabbed his record-tying 20th assist of the Premier League season to help Manchester United beat Nottingham Forest 3-2 in an end-to-end match featuring another VAR controversy on Sunday.

Bryan Mbeumo's 76th-minute goal proved to be decisive and was set up by Fernandes, who moved equal with Thierry Henry (2002-03) and Kevin De Bruyne (2019-20) for most assists in a single Premier League campaign.

The Portugal midfielder has one game left to set the outright record — at Brighton next weekend.

United had earlier gone in front for the second time in the game when Matheus Cunha stroked home in the 55th minute after Mbeumo controlled the ball using his outstretched arm before having a shot blocked. The goal was awarded by the on-field referee and he stuck to his decision — judging the contact accidental — after the VAR recommended he look at the incident again on the pitchside monitor.

The win guaranteed third place for United and it was another step in the right direction under Michael Carrick, who is widely expected to be hired as permanent manager in the coming days after a successful four-month spell in charge.

This was Carrick's 11th win in 16 games at the helm, with only two losses in that period.

Luke Shaw gave United the lead in the fifth minute and Morato equalized in the 53rd.

Cunha's contentious goal regained the lead for the hosts and Mbeumo made it 3-1, before Morgan Gibbs-White pulled another goal back for Forest, whose safety was assured last week.

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Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80

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