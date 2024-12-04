Flames honor the late Johnny Gaudreau and welcome his family back to Calgary

CALGARY, Alberta — (AP) — The Calgary Flames paid tribute to longtime star Johnny Gaudreau on Tuesday night before their game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, months after the All-Star was killed while biking on a New Jersey road this summer.

Known as "Johnny Hockey," Gaudreau played the first eight of his 10 full seasons with Calgary, where he developed into one of the NHL's top players. He spent his last two seasons with the Blue Jackets.

Gaudreau and his brother, Matthew, were killed on Aug. 29 when police said they were struck by a suspected drunken driver while they were riding bicycles on a rural road on the eve of their sister Katie's wedding. The driver who police say struck them has been charged with two counts of death by auto, along with reckless driving, possession of an open container and consuming alcohol in a motor vehicle.

Calgary hosted several members of the Gaudreau family, including Johnny’s father, his wife Meredith and their two children, and his sisters.

Meredith Gaudreau talked about her emotional return to Calgary and told Sportsnet that to mark the visit, she got her husband's signature tattooed onto her right wrist and forearm.

“I thought it would be cool to say that I did that in Calgary because that is where his autograph really took off. It’s like, this is where it all began,” she said.

She said she was excited to see the fans and wanted them to see her children.

“Everyone has been so warm,” she said. “It feels almost like you’ve never left when you are here for a couple days, so many familiar faces. And, you know, spent so much time here, so a lot of good memories.”

The Flames’ tributes to their former star began before the puck dropped as players wore Gaudreau’s name and number on their jerseys in pregame warmups. There was a ceremonial faceoff with the Blue Jackets’ Sean Monahan and the Flames’ Mikael Backlund, along with the Gaudreau family.

Meredith Gaudreau wept as she thanked Calgary's fans.

“They've been amazing,” she said while wiping away tears. “I read everyone's messages. ... I feel like it's home away from home still, so it's just really nice. Being able to be here, and having fans see the kids, and there's a ton of people I'm going to see tonight. I am really happy to be here.”

