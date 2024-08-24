Florida beats Texas 10-7 in Little League World Series semifinal and will face Taiwan for title

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — (AP) — Luis Calo hit a go-ahead two-run double in the sixth inning as Lake Mary, Florida, beat Boerne, Texas, 10-7 on Saturday in a wild game that sent the Southeast region representative to the Little League World Series championship.

Florida will take on Taiwan, a 4-1 winner over Venezuela, on Sunday afternoon. It will be the first appearance by a Florida team in the title game since 2003, when East Boynton Beach fell to Musashi-Fuchi of Japan, 10-1.

Texas seemed in control after Doc Mogford hit a two-run double past the outstretched glove of Jacob Bibaud, making it 4-0 in the third inning.

At that point, Florida had not scored a run or had a hit. It finished with 10 of each, and the lead changed three times in the final two innings.

Florida came into its final at bat in the sixth inning down 7-5.

But Jacob Bibaud hit a ground ball that bounced through the infield, bringing in James Feliciano and cutting the lead to 7-6. A sacrifice fly from Liam Morrisey brought in Garrett Rohozen to tie the game.

After Luis smacked his go-ahead hit, Liam — in as a courtesy runner — stole third and went to score when an error left the ball loose down the third base line.

Avery Hill is a student in the John Curley Center for Sports Journalism at Penn State.

