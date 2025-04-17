Florida State cancels all on-campus sports events through the weekend after on-campus shooting

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — Florida State has canceled all home athletic events, including its final spring football practices and a baseball series against Virginia, through the weekend after an on-campus shooting Thursday left two dead and at least six others injured.

The two people who died were not students at the university, but the shooter is believed to be a student, Florida State University Police Chief Jason Trumbower. He was the son of a sheriff’s deputy whose former service weapon was used in the shooting.

The school sent out an alert around noon ET about an active shooter near the student union and urged those still on campus to shelter in place. Classes were canceled through Friday, and all athletic events were canceled through Sunday.

Along with football and baseball, that includes a softball series scheduled against Georgia Tech. The Seminoles' women's golf team is playing in the ACC Tournament in North Carolina, its women's track team is at the Tom Jones Invitational in Gainesville, and the men's tennis team played Thursday night in Louisville as schedule.

___

AP Sports: https://apnews.com/sports

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.