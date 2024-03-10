Flyers coach John Tortorella reluctantly leaves bench after being tossed in game against Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. — (AP) — Philadelphia coach John Tortorella reluctantly left the bench Saturday night after receiving a game misconduct and bench minor early in the Flyers' 7-0 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning.

On a night that the 2004 Stanley Cup-winning Lightning team that Tortorella coached was honored, he lasted just 10:49 into the game when he received the penalties right after Philadelphia fell behind 4-0.

Tortorella expressed displeasure toward the officials, and then repeatedly told referees Wes McCauley and Brandon Schrader that he would not leave. He relented after a couple minutes and headed to the locker room.

About 90 seconds before Brayden Point's power-play goal made it 4-0, the referees called a penalty call on Tampa Bay's Michael Eyssimont for tripping. It was changed to Flyers defenseman Ronnie Attard after the officials had a discussion.

Less than a minute later, Philadelphia right wing Garnet Hathaway was given a 10-minute misconduct for making contact with Tampa Bay's Anthony Cirelli during a timeout for a line change.

