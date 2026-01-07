Flyers general manager Danny Briere prioritizes future over short-term playoff push

PHILADELPHIA — Danny Briere kept his eye on the big picture as the Flyers hit the midway point of the season in the thick of the playoff picture — the promising record is part of the ongoing rebuild, not a sign it's close to ending.

The Flyers general manager and architect of an overdue organizational overhaul, Briere said he's not yet willing to risk a big swing with moves that could mortgage the team's long-term future, even if it might guarantee their first playoff appearance since 2020.

“It doesn't change the vision,” Briere said ahead of Tuesday's game against Anaheim. “It doesn't change what we're trying to do. It's still about the future. It's not just in the moment. Don't bank on any rentals and to give up assets. We're not at that stage yet.”

After five empty seasons, the Flyers entered Tuesday as the first wild card team in the Eastern Conference playoff race and had a winning record (21-12-7) in Rick Tocchet's first season as coach. They have young talent — none brighter than 21-year-old Russian forward Matvei Michkov — and former Ducks forward Trevor Zegras to build a contender around.

The Flyers' enthusiasm for a playoff run is tempered somewhat by a cramped Metropolitan Division that had them just four points out of first place and six points out of last.

The good times have been scarce in Philly when the NHL playoffs start — the Flyers haven’t played a home postseason game since 2018. Philadelphia hasn’t won the Stanley Cup since its lone championships in 1974 and 1975.

“We expected to be competitive. Maybe a little better than I expected, to be honest with you. But I expected us to be competitive," Briere said. “The funny part is we can win two games and be in first place or we can lose three and be in last place in our division. There’s no guarantee. It can change really quick. I love that at the halfway point we’re right in the mix. That to me is exciting for a lot of our young players to get that experience.”

Just a day earlier, the Flyers signed forward Christian Dvorak to a five-year contract extension worth $25.75 million.

Dvorak, 29, has been a revelation in his first half-season in Philadelphia after signing as a free agent in July. He is taking a slight pay cut from the $5.4 million he’s making this season but gets long-term security with a contract through age 35.

Dvorak has nine goals and 16 assists for 25 points in 39 games, tied for third on the Flyers. He’s on pace to set a new career high in scoring, having previously gotten to 38 with Arizona in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season.

“It’s a good sign someone bet on himself, chose us and wants to stay here,” Briere said.

The Flyers failed to secure a playoff berth in the 2023-24 season when a late-season, eight-game losing streak saw them eliminated from a spot on the final game of the season.

For the players that remain on the roster from that collapse — such as Travis Konecny, Cam York, Owen Tippett, Sean Couturier and Samuel Ersson. — the Flyers hope lessons were learned on how to handle the high-pressure games that come even before the postseason starts.

“I’m hoping that this year that a lot of the guys that were there will be better prepared to face the music when it matters most,” Briere said.

___

AP NHL: https://www.apnews.com/NHL

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.