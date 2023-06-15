Fowler, Schauffele break US Open record with 62s at Los Angeles Country Club

LOS ANGELES — (AP) — Rickie Fowler can always say he was the first with a 62 in the U.S. Open. He had Xander Schauffele beat by 15 minutes.

On an extraordinary start to the U.S. Open, Fowler ran off 10 birdies and two-putted from long range on his final hole at the par-3 ninth for a 62 at Los Angeles Country Club, the lowest ever in the 128-year history of the major known as the toughest test in golf.

Schauffele was right behind — two groups behind, more specifically. Schauffele hit his tee shot on the 258-yard seventh hole to 5 feet for birdie, got up-and-down from just short of the green on the par-5 eighth to reach 8 under and then made par for his 62.

They share the major championship record with Branden Grace, who had a 62 in the third round at Royal Birkdale in the 2017 British Open.

The record comes on the 50-year anniversary of Johnny Miller becoming the first player to shoot 63 in a U.S. Open, in the final round at Oakmont.

Five others have shot 63 in the U.S. Open since then, most recently Tommy Fleetwood in the final round at Shinnecock Hills in 2018.

Even more remarkable about Fowler's score is he had two bogeys on this card on the 11th and 17th holes, the front nine of what turned out to be a record round. His 15-foot birdie on the 18th hole was the start of four straight birdies. And when he found a bunker to the right of the par-3 fourth hole, he came within inches of holing it.

Fowler had to two-putt for par from just inside 60 feet on his final hole. Schauffele had a chance for 61 until he left his birdie putt from just inside 30 feet well short.

They set the pace for a remarkable start of low scores in prime scoring conditions at LACC, a century-old club on the edge of Beverly Hills that is hosting a major for the first time. Mild temperatures and a cloudy sky kept the course as receptive as it could be.

The next best score from the morning wave of players was a 67.

