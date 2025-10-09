FSU's Ethan Pritchard is 'alert, responsive and able to communicate' as his recovery continues

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida State freshman linebacker Ethan Pritchard is “alert, responsive and able to communicate" after being shot in the back of the head following the team's season opener in August.

Pritchard was released from Tallahassee Memorial Hospital on Thursday and moved to Brooks Rehabilitation in Jacksonville for the next stage in his recovery.

“We are thankful for the efforts, thoughts and prayers of so many people and ask that you continue to support Ethan and his family as this process continues," the school said.

Four people were arrested in connection to the shooting. Florida Department of Law Enforcement Commissioner Mark Glass said last month that Pritchard was “not doing anything wrong” when he was ambushed outside an apartment complex. He added that Pritchard was dropping off an aunt and a child at the time of the shooting.

Gadsden County Sheriff Morris Young said the shooting was a case of mistaken identity.

“I am so thankful for everyone who has prayed for my son," Earl Pritchard said in a statement. “There have been a lot of ups and downs over these last 39 days, and it is remarkable that Ethan and I were able to leave the hospital together today.”

Pritchard also thanked FSU coach Mike Norvell for being “a constant presence visiting us here at the hospital.”

“His players and staff have continued to make us feel part of the team,” Pritchard added. "I can’t fully express how much those moments have meant to me and Ethan.”

