Fueled by grudge, Jamal Murray scores career-high 55 points in Nuggets' win over Trail Blazers

DENVER — (AP) — The only thing hotter than Jamal Murray's jumper on Wednesday night might have been his temper.

The Denver guard was still carrying a grudge against the Portland Trail Blazers over being ejected for some trash talking on Monday. Facing them again two days later, Murray let his play do his chirping with a career-best 55 points the Nuggets' 132-121 victory.

"They (the Trail Blazers) shouldn't have done that,” Nuggets forward Zeke Nnaji said about the trash talk. “When he's mad, there's no one in the world that can stop him.”

Murray conjured up visions of “Playoff Murray" in Denver's last game before the All-Star break. He was difficult to guard when he helped led the Nuggets to their first NBA championship in 2023.

He was difficult to contain Wednesday, too, hitting one long-range shot after another on his way to a 30-point first half. When the Trail Blazers changed their tactics in the second half, Murray adjusted, too, and attacked the rim.

Murray finished 20 of 36 from the floor, including seven 3-pointers. It’s the third-most points in the franchise’s NBA history, trailing only David Thompson’s 73-point game on April 9, 1978, and Jokic’s 56-point effort Dec. 7. In the ABA, Spencer Haywood had a 59-point game for the then-Denver Rockets on April 15, 1970.

“He was just ultra-aggressive tonight,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “As a coach, obviously watching one of your players have that type of game, just so proud of him and happy for him. He’s been playing at a high level for us. And tonight was his best game ever from a numbers standpoint.”

The Blazers drew his ire in Denver's 146-117 victory Monday. Murray picked up a technical in the third quarter and another in the fourth for some talking after finishing a three-point play with a free throw.

It led to his ejection — and to his fuel for Wednesday.

“It’s just all competitive spirit," Murray explained. “I came ready to play. Especially just being used to the playoffs and playing the same team over and over and they know your plays and things get chippy and you have to see them again. So, I think just that kind of factor made me ready to go. I was truly prepared today.”

For his efforts, he received the game ball signed by all of his teammates. He brought it with him to the postgame news conference.

“It’s just years of chemistry with those guys,” Murray said. “They know me. I know them, and tonight was just them looking out for me. I know I shot the ball well, but I brought the ball up here just because I couldn’t do it without them. That’s why we’re such a good team.”

His scoring spree overshadowed another stellar performance by Nikola Jokic, who had 26 points, 15 rebounds and 10 assists for his 25th triple-double of the season.

Murray had a little bit of everything going, including his explosiveness despite dealing with nagging injuries this season such as left knee and hamstring inflammation and a sprained right ankle.

“I feel the same,” he said. "I’ve been the same person, same player, for years now. ... I came in ready to go today. I was hopping before the game started, and that’s just because of the last game.”

