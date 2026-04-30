Fulleffort scratched from the Kentucky Derby, putting Ocelli into the race

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Fulleffort was scratched from Saturday's Kentucky Derby, the latest departure from the field of 20 horses roughly 24 hours after Silent Tactic was ruled out.

Race officials announced the change Thursday. Ocelli draws in off the also-entered list.

Trainer Brad Cox went into the Derby with three horses and is now down to two: Commandment and Further Ado. Fullefort's exit means jockey Tyler Gaffalione will have to wait for another chance to win the race for the first time.

Ocelli trainer Whit Beckman said he found out after the colt galloped at Churchill Downs around 7:15 a.m. Beckman figured there was a good chance Ocelli would get in, given the likelihood of defections during Derby week, and has been training him all along as if he were running.

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