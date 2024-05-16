Ganassi rookie Linus Lundqvist first driver to crash in Indianapolis 500 practice

INDIANAPOLIS — (AP) — Linus Lundqvist became the first driver to crash in Indianapolis 500 preparations when the Swedish rookie for Chip Ganassi Racing spun into the wall on Thursday.

Lundqvist, one of seven rookies trying to make the May 26 race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, lost the rear of his Honda-powered Ganassi entering Turn 2 just under 2 hours into the practice session. It was the first day drivers got any real activity as rain washed out Tuesday and most of Wednesday.

Lundqvist's car spun into the wall and then shot across the track into the infield grass. The 25-year-old dropped his head in disappointment as he awaited the medical team.

He was clearly dejected when he was cleared from the infield medical center.

“It's my mistake. I know exactly what I did,” Lundqvist said. “I touched the curb in (turn) 2 and I couldn't hold onto it. It's something that you talk about often around this place, but it's just a mistake on my part and obviously the team pays the price for it.”

Ganassi is fielding an IndyCar-high five cars at Indianapolis, including three rookies in Lundqvist, Marcus Armstrong and Kyffin Simpson.

