FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — Geno Smith was the New York Jets ' starting quarterback the last time they beat the Dolphins in Miami.

That was 12 years ago.

But it feels more like a lifetime for Smith.

“That was so long ago, man. So long ago,” he said Wednesday. “It was a good day that day and we have to focus on this game and take it one step at a time.”

No, he wasn't looking for any warm and fuzzy reminiscing as the Jets (3-8) prepare to face the Dolphins (1-9) — who got their only win this season a month ago against New York — in Miami on Sunday. But that performance on Dec. 28, 2014, not far from where he grew up in Miramar, Florida, remains one of the best of Smith's 14-year NFL career. He went 20 of 25 for 358 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions and posted what's still his only perfect passer rating of 158.3.

“Nothing in the past matters,” Smith insisted, repeating his “one game at a time” mantra.

Smith was in his second NFL season during that last win at Miami after being drafted in the second round by New York in 2013, the beginning of a circuitous, full-circle journey that would include stints with the Giants, Chargers, Seahawks, Raiders and back to the Jets in March.

This time around with New York, Smith is a 36-year-old veteran who’s having a terrific individual season during what has been another rough one for the franchise. Under embattled coach Aaron Glenn, the Jets are trying to stave off a 16th straight year without a playoff appearance and an 11th consecutive losing record.

“Focus on the little things, the process and how can we get better,” Smith said. “That’s the main thing. Trying to get better every day and not focus on anything else.”

Garrett Wilson, Smith's No. 1 wide receiver now, was only 14 and in eighth grade during that win 12 years ago.

“That’s a long time,” Wilson said. “I personally love playing down there. You know, good catching weather. We've got an opportunity to make that change."

When told it was Smith who started that day for the Jets, Wilson smiled and pointed in the direction of the quarterback's locker.

“Yeah, man," Wilson said. "We got him.”

They sure do. And it was one of the NFL's more unlikely reunions.

Smith fizzled in his first stint in New York, punctuated by a broken jaw from a teammate's punch in a locker room dispute in 2015 that saw him lose his starting job in the process.

But during this past offseason, Glenn and the Jets were looking to bring in a veteran quarterback who could steady the offense after a year of struggles with Justin Fields, Tyrod Taylor and Brady Cook. So they traded for Smith, who was coming off a rough season in Las Vegas but had previously revived his career with some big years in Seattle.

He has rewarded the Jets' faith in him with an impressive start that has flown under the radar, likely because of New York's dismal record. Smith has thrown for 2,402 yards and 15 touchdowns with only three interceptions after leading the NFL with 17 last season. His 68.1% completion percentage is third in the league and his 102.7 passer rating is seventh among quarterbacks with at least 200 attempts. It's the highest passer rating by a Jets quarterback starting all 11 games to open a season since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.

“I’m sure that he would stand up here and he would tell you the same thing," Glenn said, "is that we’re really trying to focus on trying to accumulate these wins from here on out, for him to just continue to play at the level that he’s been playing at and even actually trying to play better. ...

“I’m glad he’s with us. I really am. I’ve said this from the very beginning: I don’t think that he came into this season trying to prove anything to anybody. I think he just wanted to prove to himself that he could be one of the top quarterbacks in this league, and I think he’s still trying to do that.”

In the Jets' 27-24 win last Sunday over the Chargers, Smith connected with eight receivers, going 17 of 21 for 176 yards and three TDs, all in the red zone. His 141.2 passer rating was his best this season.

“He’s a hell of a dude now,” Glenn said. “You're talking about someone that understands the game, commands the huddle, bona fide leader.”

That's perhaps where Smith has made his biggest strides since he was last leading the Jets.

Linebacker Demario Davis, a teammate during Smith's first three seasons, echoed Glenn's comments about how the quarterback has carried himself since returning to New York.

“He comes in with the right mentality every day,” Davis said. "He’s locked into practice. He’s the ultimate competitor. And rain, sleet, snow, sun, it don’t matter what’s going on, he’s steady. He’s the essence of the quarterback position, of what this organization is building and what’s there is that resilience.”

Davis said it's the “immeasurable stuff” that he and the rest of his teammates have noticed. He spoke of grit and determination, characteristics that have carried Smith through the ups and downs of an NFL career that has included an impressive return to where it all began.

Smith is scheduled to be a free agent after the season, but he has played his way into the conversation of being brought back — whether that’s as the starter or a veteran stopgap if the Jets use one of their three first-round draft picks to take a quarterback.

“That steadiness in the face of adversity, when that pressure comes, some people you see them crack,” Davis said. “You see them complain. You see them point fingers. But he’s steady. He’s calm and he just continues to deliver. He continues to be what the offense needs him to be.”

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