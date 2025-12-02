Giants GM Joe Schoen defends roster, points to talent when questioned about job security

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Joe Schoen defended his roster construction and pointed to talent already in place from quarterback Jaxson Dart to receiver Malik Nabers as a reason why he deserves to keep his job as New York Giants general manager and oversee the search for the team's next head coach.

Schoen on Tuesday at his annual bye week news conference acknowledged making mistakes that have contributed to a 2-11 record this season and 25 losses over the past 30 games. He said he expects ownership to evaluate the football operations department over the next several weeks.

“I’m excited about the guys who are here,” Schoen said. “Have I screwed up? Have I made mistakes? Absolutely. Absolutely, but I’m not going to make the same mistake twice and we’re going to continue to get better.”

Schoen appeared to receive a vote of confidence last month from owner John Mara when coach Brian Daboll was fired. Mara said Schoen "assembled a good nucleus of talent, and we look forward to its development."

The Giants have lost three in a row under interim replacement Mike Kafka to extend their skid to seven. Most recently was a 33-15 loss Monday night at New England that Dart called embarrassing.

Schoen said Kafka, who had never served as a head coach at any level until now, would get a look for the full-time role, assuming he is the one making the hire. Kafka said he had not thought about this as an audition.

“That’s out in the future,” Kafka said. “I’m going to leave that out there and just focus on what’s most important, and it’s the players and the coaches and the staff right now.”

Schoen repeatedly said he understands questions about his job security. When asked about a potential coach who might want his own GM, he responded: “The calls we’ve gotten, I think we’re going to be able to fill the job.”

