Giants and Jets each got A-pluses in the AP's NFL draft early grades

From Fernando Mendoza to Red Murdock, 257 players were selected in the 2026 NFL draft.

Some will have instant success. Others will need more time to develop. Not all of them will make the roster.

Teams spent several months scouting, interviewing, dissecting each player’s physical skills and character before the draft. It’ll take a couple of years to determine whether they got it right.

Here are the AP’s early grades:

ARIZONA CARDINALS: B-

RB Jeremiyah Love is a special talent and instant upgrade. But the positional value at No. 3 is questionable. OL Chase Bisontis (34) should open running lanes for Love. Interior DL Kaleb Proctor (104) has potential. In a thin QB class, they took a shot with Carson Beck (65) early.

ATLANTA FALCONS: B

They got a first-round talent in the second round in CB Avieon Terrell (48). He’ll join his brother, AJ Terrell, in the secondary. WR Zachariah Branch (79) is a playmaker in the slot. LB Kendal Daniels (134) should at least be a special teams contributor.

BALTIMORE RAVENS: B+

Guard Olaivavega Ioane (14) is a Day 1 starter. Edge Zion Young (45) was often mocked in the first round. They got two receivers with size in Ja’Kobi Lane (80) and Elijah Sarratt (115), and TE Matthew Hibner (133) fills a void.

BUFFALO BILLS: B

Traded out of the first round, added draft capital and landed a talented edge rusher T.J. Parker (35). CB Davison Igbinosun (62) adds depth. OT Jude Bowry (102), WR Skyler Bell (125) and LB Kaleb Elarms-Orr (126) address areas of need.

CAROLINA PANTHERS: A-

OT Monroe Freeling (19) was often considered a top-10 pick. He’s a prototypical left tackle. DL Lee Hunter (49) is a playmaker on the interior of the line. WR Chris Brazzell II (83), CB Will Lee III (129), OL Sam Hecht (144) and S Zakee Wheatley (151) are among a Day 3 haul.

CHICAGO BEARS: B-

Addressed a major need in the first round with S Dillon Thieneman (25). C Logan Jones (57) went earlier than some expected. TE Sam Roush (69) is a run-blocking specialist. WR Zavion Thomas (89) improves the return unit and CB Malik Muhammad is a value pick.

CINCINNATI BENGALS: B+

They didn’t have a first-rounder after giving up the 10th overall pick for DT Dexter Lawrence. Landed an edge with first-round grades in Cashius Howell at 41. CB Tacario Davis (72) also improves a defense that’s struggled. C Connor Lew (128) is a potential starter found in the fourth round. WR Colbie Young (140) adds size — he’s 6-foot-5 — to a deep group.

CLEVELAND BROWNS: A

Traded down, added more picks and came away with an impressive overall haul. OT Spencer Fano (9) starts right away. WR KC Concepcion (24) has all the tools. Got another in the second round in WR Denzel Boston (39). S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (58) had first-round grades. OT Austin Barber (86) provides more depth and options for the line. C Parker Brailsford (146) fills a need. LB Justin Jefferson (149) is athletic and talented.

DALLAS COWBOYS: A-

Moving up one spot to get the best safety in the draft — Caleb Downs — at No. 11 was an excellent move for the defense. Moving back three spots to No. 23 might have cost them a better option but ended up Malachi Lawrence, who wasn’t a consensus first-round pick. Edge Jaishawn Barham (92), CB Devin Moore (114) and edge LT Overton (137) give new defensive coordinator Christian Parker more talent to develop. OT Drew Shelton (112) has high upside.

DENVER BRONCOS: B

First pick wasn’t until the third round when they got DT Tyler Onyedim (66). RB Jonah Coleman (108) adds depth. OL Kage Casey (111) is versatile. TE Justin Joly (152) gives them a downfield pass receiver. Denver traded a first-round pick for WR Jaylen Waddle so it got a receiver before the draft.

DETROIT LIONS: B+

OT Blake Miller (17) fills a major need. Edge Derrick Moore (44) stays in Michigan and gives the Lions another pass rusher with energy. LB Jimmy Rolder (118) is another Michigan player staying close to home. CB Keith Abney II (157) and WR Kenrick Law (168) are solid value.

GREEN BAY PACKERS: B+

Snagged a first-round talent with CB Brandon Cisse (52). DT Chris McClellan (77) is a needed run-stuffer. Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton (120) could be a fourth-round steal. Versatile OL Jager Burton (153) fits the offense’s personality.

HOUSTON TEXANS: B+

OL Keylan Rutledge (26) provides a boost for a group that’s been a weakness the past two seasons. DT Kayden McDonald (36) is an elite run defender who complements edges Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter. TE Martin Klein at No. 59 was a stretch. Febechi Nwaiwu (106) is a versatile offensive lineman. LB Wade Woodaz (123) has good upside. S Kamari Ramsey (141) is a value pick.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS: B+

LB CJ Allen (53) fills a big need. He was projected to go higher so the Colts get great value. S A.J. Haulcy could start as a rookie. OL Jalen Farmer (113) is powerful and versatile. LB Bryce Boettcher (135) and edge George Gumbs Jr. (156) have a chance to develop well in Lou Anarumo’s defense.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS: C

Got a pair of Texas A&M teammates with their first two picks. TE Nate Boerkircher (56) is a physical player who’ll boost the run game but the Jaguars could’ve used defensive help. DL Albert Regis (81) is mainly a run-defender in the interior. OL Emmanuel Pregnon (88) has strong potential. S Jalen Huskey (100) and edge Wesley Williams (119) provide depth at needs. TE Tanner Koziol (164), WR Josh Cameron (191) and WR CJ Williams (203) give Liam Coen more options on offense.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS: B

Traded up three spots and gave up a third-rounder to get a cornerback they need in Mansoor Delane at No. 6. Landed Chris Jones’ potential successor later in the first round with DL Peter Woods (29). Edge R Mason Thomas (40) is a speedy rusher. CB Jadon Canady (109) boosts a depleted secondary. RB Emmett Johnson (161) and WR Cyrus Allen (176) are decent value in the fifth round.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS: A

Mendoza won’t play right away but the Raiders don’t have to wait on him to see the impact from this draft class. CB Treydan Stukes (38) and Keyron Crawford (67) will play right away. OL Trey Zuhn III (91) is a versatile fit for new coach Klint Kubiak. CB Jermod McCoy (101) is one of the best prospects in this draft who slipped only because of injury concerns. RB Mike Washington Jr. (122) could provide a 1-2 punch with Ashton Jeanty. S Dalton Johnson (150), CB Hezekiah Masses (175) and WR Malik Benson (195) add depth.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: B-

Edge Akheem Mesidor (22) played like a top-10 pick at Miami. OL Jake Slaughter (63) doesn’t seem like a fit because the Chargers signed C Tyler Biadasz. Speedy WR Brenen Thompson (105) stretches the field. OT Travis Burke (117) and S Genesis Smith (131) capped a productive fourth round. Bolstered the trenches even more with DL Nick Barrett (145) and OLs Logan Taylor (202) and Alex Harkey (206).

LOS ANGELES RAMS: C-

Ty Simpson might end up becoming a franchise quarterback, but it’s hard to justify using the 13th pick someone who won’t get an opportunity until Matthew Stafford retires instead of taking a player who can help the team make a Super Bowl run. TE Max Klare (61) is another talented player who doesn’t necessarily address an immediate void. OL Keagen Trost (93) is a 25-year-old prospect who provides depth. WR CJ Daniels (197) could flourish in Sean McVay’s offense. DT Tim Keenan III (232) is a run stuffer.

MIAMI DOLPHINS: B+

OT Kadyn Proctor (12) could be a dominant player. CB Chris Johnson (27) gives Jeff Hafley’s defense a player who can anchor the secondary. LB Jacob Rodriguez (43) has high upside. Reached on WR Caleb Douglas (75), who was projected to go in the middle of Day 3. But got great value with WR Chris Bell (94). TE Will Kacmarek (87), LB Kyle Louis and S Michael Taaffe (158) are among a 13-player draft haul. WR Kevin Coleman Jr. (177) could be a fifth-round gem.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS: C

DT Caleb Banks is a superb talent but coming off two foot surgeries. LB Jake Golday (51) could thrive under defensive coordinator Brian Flores. DL Domonique Orange (82) adds more depth. OT Caleb Tiernan (97) is versatile and ready to play. S Jakobe Thomas (98) is a dynamic player. The Vikings made a trade to get speedy RB Demond Claiborne at 198, the potential highlight among their four Day 3 picks.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS: A-

Caleb Lomu was considered the best OT in the draft by some analysts so getting him at No. 28 could be a steal. Edge Gabe Jacas (55) has the talent to contribute right away. TE Eli Raridon (95) and OT Dametrious Crownover (196) bolster both positions. QB Behren Morton (234) was among New England’s other five picks.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS: B

WR Jordyn Tyson is a tremendous talent who needs to stay healthy to justify the eighth overall pick. DL Christen Miller (42) will help stop the run. TE Oscar Delp (73) fits Kellen Moore’s scheme. WR Bryce Lance (136) highlights the Saints’ Day 3 picks. CBs Lorenzo Styles Jr. (172) and TJ Hall (219) are value picks with upside.

NEW YORK GIANTS: A+

Edge Arvell Reese (5) and OT Francis Mauigoa (10) are foundation players. CB Colton Hood (37) is a first-round talent. WR Malachi Fields (74) could’ve gone higher in this draft. DL Bobby Jamison-Travis (186), OT J.C. Davis (192) and LB Jack Kelly (193) round out an impressive crop in John Harbaugh’s first draft with the Giants.

NEW YORK JETS: A+

Chose David Bailey over Reese at No. 2 in the first of their three first-rounders. Kenyon Sadiq (16) is the best tight end in the draft. Traded up to get WR Omar Cooper Jr. (30) to give the Jets another playmaker with Garrett Wilson. CB D’Angelo Ponds (50) is similar to coach Aaron Glenn. DL Darrell Jackson Jr. (103) and OL Anez Cooper (188) strengthen the trenches. Took a chance on QB Cade Klubnik (110) in the fourth round.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: B+

Swiped WR Makai Lemon (20) from the Steelers but gave up a pair of fourth-rounders to move up three spots. TE Eli Stowers (54) lacks size but is a versatile chip on offense. OT Markel Bell (68) is a developmental talent. Finally got a Georgia player in the sixth round with OL Micah Morris (207). QB Cole Payton (178) is an intriguing selection for a team that values backups.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS: C+

They’ll be remembered for the blunder involving Lemon but came away with plenty of talent among a 10-player class. OT Max Iheanachor (21) gives Aaron Rodgers or whoever plays QB more protection if he starts right away. WR Germie Bernard (47) was a makes up for losing out on Lemon. QB Drew Allar (76) seems like a reach but CB Daylen Everette (85) and G Gennings Dunker (96) have high upside. WR Kaden Wetjen (121) should be a dynamic returner. S Robert Spears-Jennings (224) could be the best of the Day 3 crop.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS: B

Traded out of the first round and tabbed WR De’Zhaun Stribling (33) to start the second. Edge Romello Height (70) should improve a pass rush that had the fewest sacks in the NFL. RB Kaelon Black (90) could give Christian McCaffrey a few snaps off. Added OTs Carver Willis (127) and Enrique Cruz Jr. on Day 3. DT Gracen Halton (107) gives the Niners a big boost inside.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS: B

Jadarian Price (32) replaces Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker. S Bud Clark (64) also fills a void. CB Julian Neal (99) is a tough, physical ideal fit for this defense. CB Andre Fuller (236) might be a find among five Day 3 picks.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS: B+

Rueben Bain Jr. (15) gives the Buccaneers an edge rusher they’ve desperately needed. LB Josiah Trotter (46) plays Todd Bowles’ style of defense. WR Ted Hurst (84) has size but he can’t be asked to fill Mike Evans’ shoes. S Keionte Scott (116) is a physical tackler who can help the secondary. OL Billy Schrauth (160) is a talented player who is solid value in Round 5.

TENNESSEE TITANS: B

Made Carnell Tate the first WR off the board at No. 4 instead of taking Reese or another impact defender. But traded back into the first round to get edge Keldric Faulk (31). LB Anthony Hill (60) is a versatile plug-and-play athlete. OL Fernando Carmona (142) can play several positions. RB Nicholas Singleton (165) has the potential to be a fifth-round steal. DL Jackie Marshall (184) is a nice fit for Robert Saleh.

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