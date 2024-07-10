Gregg Berhalter fired as U.S. men's soccer coach after Copa America first-round exit, AP source says

NEW YORK — (AP) — Gregg Berhalter was fired as U.S. men's soccer coach on Wednesday after his team's first-round exit from the Copa America flamed doubts he was the right person to remain in charge for the 2026 World Cup, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the U.S. Soccer Federation had not yet made the announcement. The person said an announcement was likely for later Wednesday.

Berhalter's second term as coach was cut short 10 months after he returned to the bench with high hopes and proclaimed the team's goal was "to change soccer in America forever." The U.S. had seven wins, six losses and one draw in his second stint, leaving his overall record at 44 wins, 17 losses and 13 draws.

Sporting director Matt Crocker rehired Berhalter and also will make the recommendation on his replacement. The team next plays in September friendlies against Canada and New Zealand.

Jürgen Klopp, Thierry Henry and Marcelo Bielsa are among those being speculated about as candidates to replace Berhalter, along with Jesse Marsch, Hugo Pérez, Pellegrino Matarazzo, David Wagner, Steve Cherundolo, Jim Curtain, Massimiliano Allegri and Mauricio Pochettino.

Salary could be an issue.

