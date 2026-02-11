Grieving Denny Hamlin vows to dig deep and chase a first NASCAR Cup title

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Denny Hamlin read all the social media comments and absorbed the warm words from NASCAR fans.

The ones who offered support — first after his defeat in a championship race, then through a wearying offseason that encompassed a federal trial against NASCAR and the death of his father in a house fire — for one of racing's most divisive drivers and wondered if perhaps his approval rating might be rocketing up.

“It made me feel like I was a champion,” Hamlin said, “even though I didn’t have the ring and the trophy.”

Hamlin might serve as a sympathetic figure to some — perhaps even a conquering hero to others in his fight against NASCAR. He most wants to be known as a winner and insisted he will dig deep to work through his grief and again find the drive to chase his first Cup Series championship, and his fourth Daytona 500 victory.

“I’d be lying if I said I was as highly motivated as I have been in years past,” Hamlin said Wednesday. “It would take some time. Every day at the racetrack is certainly getting there. I’m way too competitive to just go through the motions.”

For a driver taking life day by day, the 45-year-old Hamlin seemingly had a good one hours before NASCAR was ready to determine the pole winner for Daytona 500. He enjoyed the routine that settled him at the track. He was fitted for his Toyota. He practiced. He cracked jokes as he made the rounds at media day.

If the heavy subject matter affected Hamlin, it didn't show in his answers.

Hamlin certainly is at the right track to get right.

Hamlin has mastered Daytona International Speedway with wins for Joe Gibbs Racing in the 2016, 2019 and 2020 Daytona 500s. Cale Yarborough with four wins and Richard Petty with seven are the only drivers with more Daytona 500 victories.

Hamlin came oh-so-close to win No. 4 last season.

William Byron won last year’s event in overtime after Hamlin got spun as the race leader on the final lap, igniting a multicar crash. Byron ended up passing eight cars on the last lap to return to victory lane.

“The list is so small at that four number,” Hamlin said. “It certainly was on my mind on the last lap last year when we were leading that we were going to go get another one.”

Hamlin rebounded to win six races — a significant number that essentially became an afterthought when he collapsed again in the finale over the final three laps at Phoenix to win his first Cup title. The unofficial tag of greatest NASCAR driver to never win a championship has been affixed to him for more than a decade.

Then came the December federal antitrust trial in which Michael Jordan-led 23XI Racing, a team in which Hamlin is co-owner, joined with Front Row Motorsports to sue NASCAR. The bruising trial lasted nine days before NASCAR settled, with teams given the permanent charter status they fought over for more than two years.

The euphoria of that victory was short-lived for Hamlin: His father, Dennis, who mortgaged everything the Hamlin family owned to get his son to NASCAR's top level, died in a late December house fire. Dennis Hamlin had been terminally ill at the time of the fire, and his son had been desperately trying to win a Cup title while his father was still alive.

“I feel good the last race my dad got to see, I was at my best,” Hamlin said. “He got to see as good as I’ll ever be.”

A man of deep faith, Gibbs served as an emotional bedrock for the family over the last year as Hamlin’s father fell ill. Hamlin noted that he was beat to the hospital by Gibbs after the fire. Hamlin took comfort that Gibbs and Dennis Hamlin had weekly visits last season, when they prayed together and shared life experiences.

“My dad, you know, was trying to get right with the Lord,” Hamlin said with a laugh.

Hamlin's mother, Mary Lou, suffered catastrophic injuries in the fire that leveled the two-story home. Hamlin brought his mother with his family to Florida.

Hamlin even aggravated an old right shoulder injury when he fell scouring the rubble at his parents’ house. The oldest full-time driver in the Cup Series, Hamlin said he'll race through injury and put off possible surgery until the “first day of the offseason.”

“I don’t feel like there will ever be a time where I’m holding the car back from performing,” Hamlin said.

Hamlin — who has 60 career Cup wins — has the support of his peers as he forges ahead in his dual role as team owner and driver.

“I think he’s doing the best that he can, right? We were all down at The Grove yesterday playing some golf, boy’s therapy, you know?” 23XI driver Bubba Wallace said.

Jordan even joined the boys on the course.

Play time was over the next day at Daytona. Hamlin insisted he's ready to get back to work — and ultimately persevere to find that path to that first NASCAR championship.

“I’ve got still got plenty of fire left, plenty of ability left,” Hamlin said. “It will happen more natural than you would think.”

Just maybe, he'll pick up a few more fans along the way.

“If the boos turn to cheers,” said Hamlin, “that will make me happy.”

