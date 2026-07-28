Griffin Conine’s walk-off RBI single snaps the Marlins’ 12-game skid with an 8-7 win over Phillies

MIAMI — Griffin Conine hit a walkoff run-scoring single to lift the Marlins past the Philadelphia Phillies 8-7 on Monday and end Miami's franchise record 12-game losing streak.

Phillies closer Jhoan Duran (1-4) entered with a 7-5 lead before loading the bases with no outs and allowing a tying two-run single by Heriberto Hernández, who scored the winning run.

Hernández and Conine homered against Phillies ace Zack Wheeler. Jakob Marsee had a run-scoring double and Otto Lopez added an RBI triple for the Marlins, who hadn't won a game since July 9. The Phillies have struggled since the All-Star break, losing seven of 10.

The Marlins built a 5-2 cushion in the first two innings against Wheeler before blowing it in the sixth.

Bryce Harper drew a leadoff walk against reliever Cade Gibson and scored on Alec Bohm’s single to make it 5-3. J.T. Realmuto then hit a fly ball against Tyler Zuber (0-2) that bounced over the right field wall for a double that pulled the Phillies within one. Justin Crawford singled in Bryson Stott before Realmuto was awarded the go-ahead run on a throwing error by Heriberto Hernández.

Harper gave Philadelphia an early lead with his 22nd homer of the season — a 419-foot, two-run drive off starter Tyler Phillips in the first.

Wheeler was lifted after giving up six hits with six strikeouts in three innings.

Phillips allowed three hits and two runs while walking two and striking out five. He was lifted after five innings and 76 pitches. Calvin Faucher (5-5) pitched a scoreless ninth for the win.

Up next

Philadelphia RHP Aaron Nola (3-8, 5.82) will start the second game of the series against Miami RHP Sandy Alcantara (10-6, 4.01).

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