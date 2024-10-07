Guardians replace injured Tyler Freeman with Ángel Martínez ahead of Game 2 against Tigers

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Guardians utilityman Tyler Freeman sustained an oblique injury during a simulated game Sunday and was dropped from the AL Division Series roster prior to Cleveland hosting Detroit in Game 2 on Monday.

Freeman was replaced by versatile rookie Ángel Martínez, who played in 43 games this season for the AL Central champions but was left off the initial 26-man playoff roster. Martínez played six different positions for Cleveland.

Manager Stephen Vogt said Freeman strained his left oblique during an at-bat against Ben Lively during the off-day practice. Both teams worked out at Progressive Field, which was closed to media members.

“It happens,” Vogt said. “We just feel so much for Free. It’s been a rough couple weeks for him, and he’s been through a lot. He’s been a big part of our team’s success, been a big part of what we’ve created all year long. He’ll stay with us, but we had to make the roster move. And just really, really feel for Tyler.”

Freeman could have been an option in this series for Vogt after he batted .385 (10 for 26) with three RBIs in 12 games against Detroit this season. Freeman also went 3 for 6 against Tigers ace Tarik Skubal, who started Game 2.

Vogt also confirmed that Alex Cobb will start Game 3 in Detroit on Wednesday. Cobb finished the regular season on the injured list with a blister on his right middle finger. He was acquired in a July trade from San Francisco.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.