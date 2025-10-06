Hailey Baptiste rallies to defeat fellow American Ashlyn Krueger in Wuhan Open first round

WUHAN, China — Hailey Baptiste rallied to defeat fellow American Ashlyn Krueger 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first round of the Wuhan Open on Monday.

Baptiste converted four of the five break points she earned to set up a second-round match against another American — sixth-seeded Jessica Pegula.

Pegula lost the China Open final to Linda Noskova this weekend.

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and Coco Gauff are also in the tournament. The top seeds were not playing on Monday.

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.