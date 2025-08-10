Henderson the hero as Crystal Palace beats Liverpool in penalty shootout to win the Community Shield

Crystal Palace won the Community Shield on Sunday by beating Premier League champion Liverpool in a penalty shootout at Wembley.

The curtain-raiser for the English top-flight season ended 2-2 after 90 minutes after FA Cup winner Palace twice came back to level against Liverpool before winning the shootout 3-2.

“It’s incredible to beat Liverpool. Coming here they were the favorites, they have unbelievable players and are a good team," Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson said. "But we’ve won two trophies in three months for this club and it’s a remarkable moment in our history.”

Henderson saved two penalties and Mohamed Salah fired over with another, while Justin Devenny converted the winning spot kick into the top corner.

New Liverpool signings Hugo Ekitike and Jeremie Frimpong had twice put the Merseyside club ahead in the fourth and 21st minutes.

But Palace fought back through Jean-Philippe Mateta's penalty in the 17th and Ismaila Sarr's close-range effort in the 77th.

