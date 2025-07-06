He's back! 41-year-old reliever Jesse Chavez returns again for his seventh stint with Braves

ATLANTA — (AP) — Jesse Chavez has returned yet again for his seventh stint with the Atlanta Braves, including his second this season.

The Braves added the 41-year-old reliever to their major league roster before Sunday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. It is the sixth move to add the veteran right-hander to Atlanta's roster since 2021 and the seventh overall since 2009.

Chavez allowed two runs in three innings in his first stint with the Braves this season after being called up on April 1. He was released a few days later and granted free agency before re-signing with the team.

The Braves optioned left-hander Dylan Dodd to Triple-A Gwinnett and transferred right-hander Spencer Schwellenbach to the 60-day injured list. Schwellenbach was placed on the injured list on Wednesday with a fractured right elbow, possibly ending his season.

The loss of Schwellenbach led the Braves to use seven pitchers, including Dodd, in a bullpen game in Saturday's 9-6 loss to Baltimore in 10 innings. That prompted the move to add Chavez for pitching depth in Sunday's final game of the series.

Chavez first joined the Braves in December 2009 in a trade with Tampa Bay for reliever Rafael Soriano. He played on Atlanta's 2021 World Series championship team after signing a minor league deal.

Chavez made his major league debut with Pittsburgh in 2008 and has pitched for nine teams in 18 seasons, including multiple stints with Toronto, the Los Angeles Angels, Texas and the Chicago Cubs.

