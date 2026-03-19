High Point stuns Wisconsin 83-82 in March Madness on Chase Johnston's first 2-point basket of season

PORTLAND, Ore. — Chase Johnston made his first 2-point basket of the season, a fast-break layup with 11.7 seconds remaining that gave No. 12 seed High Point an 83-82 victory over fifth-seeded Wisconsin on Thursday in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

Johnston finished with 14 points, including four 3-pointers for the Panthers, who were 10 1/2-point underdogs, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. He came in shooting 64 of 136 (47.1%) from 3-point range but 0 of 4 inside the arc, and he had played more minutes (406) and scored more points (196) without making a 2-point shot than any player in the country.

“I wasn’t really thinking whether it was a 2 or a 3, I was just trying to put it in and win the game,” Johnston said.

Rob Martin had 23 points and 10 assists for the Panthers, who will face either 13th-seeded Hawaii or No. 4 seed Arkansas in the second round of the Midwest Region on Saturday.

Nick Boyd finished with 27 points and John Blackwell added 22 points and 10 rebounds for the Badgers (24-11), who have lost to a lower-seeded team in each of their last four NCAA Tournament appearances. They fell to No. 11 seed Iowa State in 2022 and No. 12 seed James Madison in 2024 and lost in the second round last year as a 3 seed to sixth-seeded BYU.

“You get sent home when you don’t take care of the things you need to take care off,” Wisconsin coach Greg Gard said.

After Johnston's bucket gave High Point the lead, Owen Aquino blocked a driving layup by Boyd. The Panthers' Cam'Ron Fletcher was fouled and missed a free throw, giving the Badgers a chance with 1 second left, but Andrew Rohde's long pass was stolen by Terry Anderson and the celebration was on for High Point and first-year coach Flynn Clayman.

Johnston had played more minutes (406) and scored more points (196) without making a 2-point shot than any player in the country this season.

High Point earned a spot in the tournament by winning the Big South title for the second straight season. This was the first March Madness win for the Panthers, who lost to Purdue in the first round last year.

Clayman took over for Alan Huss, who left to become an assistant at Creighton with the stipulation he’ll be Greg McDermott’s successor.

“Just to be on this stage and play a game like this, something you dream about. I remember playing basketball with my brother in he backyard, one-on-one. We had our own little brackets, picking what teams we wanted to be and trying to win March Madness," Clayman said. "And now to be on this stage with these guys and being able to hit a couple of shots and finish the layup, It's just something I'll never forget.”

High Point was resilient against Wisconsin's duo of Blackwell and Boyd, taking a 43-41 lead early in the second half. Both Badgers guards averaged 19-plus points this season.

The Badgers pushed ahead 56-50, but High Point tied it at 58-all on Martin's 3-pointer. After a Wisconsin turnover, Martin missed a layup and on the next possession, Rohde hit a 3 for the Badgers.

Braeden Carrington's 3 stretched Wisconsin's lead to 68-61 with 7:45 left. Terry Anderson's dunk got the Panthers within 72-70 with 3:48 left. After Boyd answered with a pair of free throws, Johnston hit another 3 to get the Panthers within a point.

Johnston hit his fourth 3 to pull High Point within 82-81 with 55 seconds to go.

The Badgers, making their 29th tournament appearance, lost in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament to Michigan.

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