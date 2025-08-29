In his 3rd stop in 3 years, can Jets' Justin Fields become the NFL's next late-blooming quarterback?

Justin Fields would seem to have the numbers — and odds — stacked against him.

The New York Jets quarterback is on his third team in as many years, learning his third offensive system in that span and being coached by a fourth coordinator during an NFL career entering only its fifth season.

There have been plenty of struggles, adjustments and criticisms along the way. But sometimes success as an NFL quarterback isn't as easy as hut, hut, hike.

It might take a change of scenery. Or two. Maybe even three or more before a QB puts it all together and plays the way many expected earlier in his career.

Baker Mayfield can relate. So can Sam Darnold and Geno Smith. Even Rich Gannon and Vinny Testaverde.

“I do believe Justin can be one of those guys,” Jets general manager Darren Mougey said this week. "I’ve seen the progress during this camp and look forward to seeing the progress throughout the season as they all come together. Obviously, it’s his third stop in three years with three different coordinators and a lot of moving parts, so it does take time.

"But I like where it’s at and I look forward to watching the progress."

Fields, who's still only 26, was the 11th overall pick by Chicago out of Ohio State in 2021 and deemed the Bears' future franchise quarterback — until inconsistency and struggles sent him to Pittsburgh after three seasons. Fields opened last season as the Steelers' starter, going 4-2 in place of an injured Russell Wilson, but went back to the sideline when Wilson got healthy.

The Jets, who moved on from Aaron Rodgers in the offseason, signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract. He has thrown for 7,780 yards with 45 touchdowns and 31 interceptions, along with 2,509 yards rushing and 19 TD runs.

Coach Aaron Glenn has raved about Fields' maturity and doing all the team is asking of him as a dual-threat QB. Fields was also selected one of the Jets' team captains this week.

“Seeing that growth,” Mougey said, “has been really good.”

And the Jets are banking on Fields joining a handful of other late-bloomer quarterbacks who thrived on their third — or more — NFL teams.

Sam Darnold

First stop: New York Jets. No. 3 overall pick, 2018. Had some promising moments, but struggled with consistency. 38 games, 38 starts. 8,097 yards passing, 45 TDs, 39 INTs.

Second stop: Carolina. Traded to Panthers in 2021. 18 games, 17 starts. 3,670 yards, 16 TDs, 16 INTs.

Third stop: San Francisco. Signed as backup in 2023. 10 games, 1 start. 297 yards, 2 TDs, 1 INT.

Fourth stop: Minnesota. Signed as free agent in 2024 and became starter when rookie J.J. McCarthy went down with knee injury in preseason. Darnold thrived, making first Pro Bowl and garnering votes for MVP and Comeback Player of the Year. 17 games, 17 starts. 4,319 yards, 35 TDs, 12 INTs.

Fifth stop: Seattle. Parlayed success in Minnesota into three-year deal worth $100.5 million in March.

Rich Gannon

First stop: Minnesota. Fourth-round pick, 1987. 48 games, 35 starts. 6,457 yards passing, 40 TDs, 36 INTs.

Second stop: Washington. Traded by Vikings before 1993 season. 8 games, 4 starts. 704 yards, 3 TDs, 7 INTs.

Third stop: Kansas City. After having shoulder surgery and sitting out a year, Gannon signed with Chiefs in 1995 as Elvis Grbac's backup. 27 games, 19 starts. 3,997 yards, 23 TDs, 11 INTs.

Fourth stop: Oakland. Signed with Raiders as free agent in 1999 and excelled in Jon Gruden's offense. Gannon was AP NFL MVP for 2002 season, when he led Raiders to Super Bowl. He made four straight Pro Bowls and was game's MVP twice, and was an All-Pro twice. Gannon played six seasons with Raiders to end career. 74 games, 74 starts. 17,585 yards, 114 TDs, 50 INTs.

Baker Mayfield

First stop: Cleveland. No. 1 overall pick by Browns in 2018. Had some early success and led team to its first playoff win since 1994 — and first on road since 1969 — in 2020, but issues with turnovers and injuries affected consistency. 60 games, 59 starts. 14,125 yards passing, 92 TDs, 56 INTs.

Second stop: Carolina. After Browns traded for Deshaun Watson in 2022, Mayfield asked to be dealt and was sent to Panthers. 7 games, 6 starts. 1,313 yards, 6 TDs, 6 INTs.

Third stop: Los Angeles Rams. Mayfield was benched by Carolina late in 2022 season and asked to be released. He was claimed off waivers by Rams and led them to win over Las Vegas as a backup after just two days of preparation. 5 games, 4 starts. 850 yards, 4 TDs, 2 INTs.

Fourth stop: Tampa Bay. Mayfield credited his run with Rams for re-energizing him and he signed with Buccaneers in 2023. He won starting job, led Tampa Bay to consecutive playoff appearances and was selected to Pro Bowl in each of those seasons. 34 games, 34 starts. 8,544 yards, 69 TDs, 56 INTs.

Geno Smith

First stop: New York Jets. Second-round pick in 2013. Smith became starter as rookie when Mark Sanchez injured shoulder in preseason. Mostly struggled in his first two seasons and was replaced by Ryan Fitzpatrick in 2015 when his jaw was broken by punch from a teammate in locker room dispute. Smith tore an ACL the following season while making a spot start. 33 games, 30 starts. 5,962 yards, 28 TDs, 36 INTs.

Second stop: New York Giants. Signed in 2017 to be Eli Manning's backup and then found himself at center of controversy when then-coach Ben McAdoo started Smith midway through season — ending Manning’s 210-game starting streak. Smith went back to sideline next week. 2 games, 1 start. 212 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs.

Third stop: Los Angeles Chargers. Signed in 2018 to be Philip Rivers' backup. 5 games, 0 starts. 8 yards, 0 TDs, 0 INTs.

Fourth stop: Seattle. Signed with Seahawks in 2019 and served as Russell Wilson's backup for most of his first three seasons with them. Smith won starting job over Drew Lock before 2022 season after Wilson was traded to Denver. Smith selected as Comeback Player of the Year after breakout season and made first of two consecutive Pro Bowl appearances. 54 games, 52 starts. 12,961 yards, 76 TDs, 36 INTs.

Fifth stop: Las Vegas. Smith was traded in March to Raiders and is reunited with Pete Carroll, his former coach in Seattle.

Vinny Testaverde

First stop: Tampa Bay. No. 1 overall pick, 1987. Testaverde became Buccaneers' starter as rookie and showed flashes during six seasons, but interceptions dogged him. 76 games, 72 starts. 14,820 yards, 77 TDs, 112 INTs.

Second stop: Cleveland. Signed with Browns in 1993 as backup to Bernie Kosar before becoming starter after Kosar was released later that season. 37 games, 31 starts. 7,255 yards, 47 TDs, 37 INTs.

Third stop: Baltimore. Was among Browns players who were part of franchise's move to Baltimore in 1996. Change of scenery appeared to help, with Testaverde throwing for more than 4,000 yards for first time and making first Pro Bowl. 29 games, 29 starts. 7,148 yards, 51 TDs, 34 INTs.

Fourth stop: New York Jets. Signed with his hometown Jets in 1998 and helped Bill Parcells-led squad reach AFC championship game. Testaverde also made Pro Bowl during perhaps his best statistical season, but tore an Achilles tendon in Week 1 of 1999 season. He returned as starter in 2000 and remained under center before being replaced by Chad Pennington in 2002. Testaverde later had stops in Dallas, a second stint with Jets and then New England and Carolina before retiring in January 2008. 59 games (first Jets stint), 57 starts. 11,720 yards, 76 TDs, 52 INTs.

