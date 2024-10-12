Holding a Super Bowl outside the US is a possibility, NFL Commissioner Goodell says

LONDON — (AP) — The NFL's aggressive international growth plan could include holding a Super Bowl outside the United States for the first time, Commissioner Roger Goodell said Saturday.

Goodell has shot down the idea in the past, but he told a fan forum in London that it's a possibility.

“We’ve always traditionally tried to play a Super Bowl in an NFL city — that was always sort of a reward for the cities that have NFL franchises,” he said in response to a question about moving the neutral-site game internationally. “But things change. It wouldn’t surprise me at all if that happens one day.”

Goodell floated the idea as he outlined a plan that could include playing 16 international games every year if the regular season expands to 18 games.

He added that he has "no doubt" that Ireland will host a game soon. He named Rio de Janeiro as a likely new host and said the Jacksonville Jaguars are considering increasing the number of games they play in London during their stadium renovations at home.

This season's Super Bowl — the 59th edition — will be played in New Orleans. In 2026, Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, will host, followed by SoFi Stadium, in Inglewood, California, in 2027. Kansas City's 25-22 overtime victory over San Francisco in the last Super Bowl was the most-watched program in U.S. television history.

Team owners already have authorized up to eight international games, but Goodell said they could double that number — creating a scenario where all 32 teams could play an international game each year.

The key is expanding the regular season by one game and reducing the number of preseason games to two.

“If we do expand our season — our regular season — to an 18-and-two structure, I see us going to 16 of those games being in international markets,” Goodell said.

He added that the plan could include a second bye week in the schedule.

“A lot of that depends on — can we continue to make the game safer, can we continue to modify the way we conduct the offseason as well as the training camp and as well as the season, so that these guys feel comfortable being able to play that period of time,” Goodell said.

Under that scenario, he said, the season would start around Labor Day and conclude around Presidents Day — the third Monday of February.

Moving to an 18th game is seen as inevitable. The players union has indicated it is open to an agreement before the current labor deal expires after the 2030 season.

There are five international games this season, and Goodell said the league wants to increase to eight “quickly.”

Dublin has been seen as the next likely host — after Madrid gets its first game in 2025.

“I have no doubt that we’re going to be playing in Ireland. I don’t know if it will be next year, but it’s coming soon,” Goodell said at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

He cited Rio de Janeiro as the possible host of the next Brazil game — Sao Paulo staged one this season.

London, which could get a night game at some point, has hosted regular-season games since 2007 and Germany since 2022.

“We’re looking at other markets in the other direction, toward Asia," he said. “There’s probably more interest than we can handle.”

Kickoff update

Goodell expects some offseason tweaks to the new kickoff rules but on the whole said "it's working."

The new rules have made kickoffs relevant again, he said, and the early data on injuries is promising.

Just over 30% of kickoffs have been returned this season compared with 20% last season, he said.

“With that increase in returns, it’s giving us more data to determine whether we can do it more safely. It actually is incredibly promising. We’re seeing lower impacts that have led to less severe injuries and less number of injuries. So, I think it’s working," Goodell said.

On average, kickoffs drives are starting just past the 29-yard line, compared with just past the 24 previously, he said.

“I think what we’ll see ultimately is a change in the offseason,” Goodell said. “Once we know it’s a safer play, it will encourage more kickoffs. That could happen in a couple of ways. You could move the kickoff line back, so that they can’t kick it out as easily. You could also say the penalty for kicking it out is going to go to the 35 instead of where we're at, the 30.”

He said the “great thing” about the new system is “one little crease develops and that guy is gone. That’s what I’m looking for is that long kickoff return to return to the game. I think we had four or five last year. We’re already at that number at Week 6. That’s pretty good.”

