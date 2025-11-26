Houston coach Kelvin Sampson questions free-throw disparity after loss to Tennessee

LAS VEGAS — Houston coach Kelvin Sampson repeatedly referred to the disparity in free throws after his third-ranked Cougars lost 76-73 to No. 17 Tennessee on Tuesday in the Players Era Championship.

The Volunteers took 29 fouls shots, making 23 of them. Houston was 8 of 11.

Sampson frequently returned to the topic during the postgame news conference.

“I’m not saying we weren’t fouling, but they were, too,” Sampson said. “Both teams were playing aggressive, tough defense. Boom, boom, boom, boom. Shouldn’t have been 29 to 11.”

It was the Cougars’ first loss this season after opening 6-0.

Sampson never directly criticized the officiating, but he made clear he wasn't pleased with some of the calls. He said he instructed his players to drive to the basket with the hopes of getting to the free-throw line.

“I was saying that in the huddles, `Drive it,' and we did," Sampson said. “We kept driving it. We've just got to figure that out. If it’s something I’ve got to do better, then I’ll do it. I’ll try as hard as I can. But in a game like that, the free-throw line was the difference tonight.”

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.