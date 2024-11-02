How to choose the best personal trainer for your fitness goals -- and budget

Irv Rubenstein holds a doctorate in exercise science and has run a personal fitness training studio for 35 years in Nashville, Tennessee. Obviously, he speaks positively about the benefits of using a personal trainer, and this goes for grizzled-gym goers as well as beginners.

“Most anybody can teach you how to do a bicep curl,” Rubenstein said in an interview with The Associated Press. "But only a few people can tell you how to do it if your shoulder's hurting.”

It can be a maze finding the trainer who is best for you, Rubenstein acknowledged.

How much should credentials and education matter, or are personality and motivational skills more important? What about the cost? And how frequently should you use a personal trainer? These are just a few of the questions anyone who is searching for a trainer should ask.

“How do you discern who is best?" Rubenstein asked. "That which works best for you is the best. But finding that is the challenge.”

Education and credentials

In the United States — and in many other countries — there is no national or local government body that licenses trainers. Certification is typically issued by private entities, some more respected than others and many are in the business of generating income more than credibility.

The American College of Sports Medicine is the best known in the United States. In Canada, it's the Canadian Academy of Sport and Exercise Medicine.

“You probably should ask if the person is certified,” said Rubenstein, who runs STEPS Fitness. “I think that's valuable, but I don't think it's essential. And you should ask about academic training.”

He also issued a caveat.

“If a person is getting all their information off the internet — to the extent you can discern that — I would avoid that person,” he said of a potential trainer.

Personality and motivation

Guy Andrews runs Exercise ETC. out of Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Like Rubenstein, he says trainers and clients have to jibe. Credentials are important, but a personality match is essential.

“Primarily, it's a service relationship,” Andrews said. "So, first you have to bond with the trainer. You've got to like them. The personality of me is paramount. I don’t care how well qualified someone is, how well educated they are. If you cannot enjoy working with them, the relationship is doomed to fail.”

Asking friends or gym operators for referrals could be helpful in your search. A good benchmark for a successful relationship is how many years has the referrer spent with their trainer?

“If clients have been with a trainer for eight or 10 years, that's a good sign,” Andrews said. “Looking good in a tank top is not enough.”

Rubenstein injected another truth and laughed: “Most people who are working with a trainer for any length of time will tell you they are the best.”

Another good sign when rating trainers is whether they offer a “non-contractual relationship.” Meaning, you would not lose money if you discontinue the service.

“Then you have a trainer with integrity and confidence and probably the skills to help you," Rubenstein said.

There is also a trainer's style of motivation to consider. Rubenstein repeatedly said the quality of “compassion” was key in choosing the right person. But some may want a basic training drill sergeant to push them.

“The rah-rah military attitude might work for the young, the very fit,” he said. “But for the average person that type of behavior might not be motivating or stimulating.”

What's the price?

Price is difficult to pin down. Costs vary by country and within countries by geographic region. In the United States you might pay $100-150 per hour in larger cities, maybe $50-75 in other areas. Rubenstein also said the cost compared favorably with manicures and similar personal-care services.

The cost can be prohibitive for some, Rubenstein said. It often eliminates the young and might favor older clients who have more spending power and need the service more.

“It weeds out the people who would like a trainer from those who need one,” he said.

How often with a trainer?

Andrews and Rubenstein said that beginners should meet with a trainer two or three times per week for the first six weeks. After that, once a week might be enough, or even once or twice a month for maintenance and evaluation.

“In terms of motivation, for the average person I don't believe once a week is enough at the start,” Andrews said.

Rubenstein elaborated: “If a person is not accustomed to being in a gym, not comfortable with it or not feeling safe, twice a week with a trainer is a basic routine that will give them benefits — muscular, cardiovascular, balance, etc. Once they learn it, a person can go once a week or once a month. But that means they have to be motivated.”

Setting goals

So, you've found your trainer and are ready to get to work. Now what? Set some goals.

There are four main goals — depending on the client: weight management, overall fitness, special needs and overall health.

For each client, "the routines may intersect but the frequency, intensity and duration will vary,” Rubenstein said.

Setting goals in the initial interview was critical, Andrews said.

“If both parties are not on the same page when it comes to what they want, they're doomed to failure," he said.

A good trainer will recognize unrealistic goals, Andrews said.

“It's often centered on how they want to look after hiring a personal trainer,” he said. “In my experience, a client whose focus is on how they will look after training — instead of how they will feel — is setting themselves up for disappointment.”

