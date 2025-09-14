Ingebrigtsen, a key character in 1,500-meter drama, drops out early at world championships

TOKYO — (AP) — Former Olympic champion Jakob Ingebrigtsen failed to advance out of the first round of the 1,500 meters at the world championships Sunday morning in Japan, denying one of the sport's most heated races of one of its most dramatic characters.

The Norweigan finished eighth in his heat won by 2022 world champ Jake Wightman — two spots removed from moving onto Monday's semifinals.

After winning at 1,500 and 3,000 meters at indoor worlds in March, Ingebrigtsen was beset by an Achilles injury. This was his first race since capturing those titles. Still, this came as a surprise.

“It's a first-time experience,” he said. “It is, of course, very disappointing, but at the same time a reality check of how bad it is. The 15 is an event that's very competitive and you need to prepare your best and unfortunately, I'm not there.”

He said he felt “closer," fitness-wise, to being ready for the 5,000, where he is the reigning world and Olympic champion. Prelims for that race start next Friday.

For all his success at 5,000 meters, it is the 1,500 that is considered the marquee non-sprinting race, and Ingebrigtsen has been part of a years-long drama involving himself, Wightman (who beat Ingebrigtsen in 2022), Josh Kerr (who beat him in 2023) and last year's Olympic champion, Cole Hocker of the United States.

Ingebrigtsen won the Olympic title at this distance in 2020. Just last year, he posted the fourth-best time in the history of the event. But after Kerr beat him at worlds two years ago, they started to bicker.

Kerr suggested that Ingebrigtsen's success came only in races that allow pacesetters — runners who set a fast pace ahead of the pack, then drop back — the likes of which are not allowed in major championships.

Ingebrigtsen took umbrage and said "when the pacemakers drop out, I'm the pacemaker." At last year's Olympics, Ingebrigtsen got out to the early lead, as usual, but it was Hocker who passed them both to win the surprise gold medal, while the Norweigan finished fourth.

In the leadup to worlds this year, he said “if I'm on the start line with a bib on my chest and spikes on my feet, I’m going to do what I’ve always done, and have obviously the same approach that I’ve always had.”

He spent most of Sunday's race, uncharacteristically, near the back. On the last lap, he moved inside and briefly worked his way into sixth place. But there was no closing kick.

“No and yes,” Ingebrigtsen said when asked if he was injury free for the race. “My Achilles, I didn't not feel it in this race. But what does that matter?”

