Italian police arrest 19 people in massive probe targeting mafia links to Milan soccer 'ultra' fans

ROME — (AP) — Italian police arrested 19 people, accused of criminal ties with the powerful ‘Ndrangheta mafia group, in a move that decimated the fan clubs backing Serie A teams Inter Milan and AC Milan.

Prosecutors said at a press conference on Monday that possible charges include criminal association, with the use of “mafia methods,” extortion, assault and other serious offenses.

According to the wide investigation, the criminal ring was linked to ‘Ndrangheta – the Italian mafia organization that has emerged in recent years as one of the most powerful crime syndicates in the world, rivaling the better-known Sicilian mob.

Prosecutors allege that the suspects have attempted to take control of all the lucrative business activities around Milan’s Giuseppe Meazza stadium — also known as San Siro – including parking, food, tickets and souvenir sales. Investigators said that some of the suspects might also have been involved in drug trafficking.

Police searched the houses of over 50 people, including Giancarlo Lombardi, a once top AC Milan fan known as “The Baron,” as well as that of Antonio Bellocco, a former local ’Ndrangheta boss who was killed a few weeks ago.

Among those arrested were Luca Lucci and Renato Bosetti, leaders of the AC Milan and Inter Milan “ultras” fan groups respectively. Lucci had been previously convicted for drug-related charges.

Christian Rosiello, described by local media as the bodyguard of popular Italian rapper Fedez, was also among the detained.

“This investigation shows the risks of infiltration creeping into professional and non-professional soccer by organized crime,” said Italy’s anti-mafia prosecutor Giovanni Melillo. “We need to stop pretending not to see these risks.”

Milan prosecutor Marcello Viola clarified that Milan’s two soccer clubs are “offended parties” in the investigation, having put in place rules to prevent wrongdoing.

“But they will also have to prove that they have severed any relationship with deviant supporters,” Viola added.

