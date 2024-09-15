Italy's Luna Rossa and Britain's INEOS Britannia take commanding leads in America's Cup semifinals

BARCELONA, Spain — (AP) — Italy's Luna Rossa Prada Pirelli and Britain's INEOS Britannia are on the verge of advancing in the America's Cup after extending their leads in the semifinals on Sunday.

Both picked up another pair of victories to take commanding 4-0 leads in their first-to-five playoff series against their opponents — Luna Rossa is ahead of NYYC American Magic, while INEOS Britannia is leading Switzerland's Alinghi Red Bull Racing.

Another victory for each will be enough to put the Italians and the British into the Louis Vuitton Cup final, which will begin on Sept. 26. The winner will challenge defending champion Team Emirates New Zealand in the America's Cup final in October.

American Magic was still without helmsman Paul Goodison, who broke five ribs when he fell on the boat last week. Lucas Calabrese was skippering in his place across from Tom Slingsby.

Luna Rossa swept the Americans 4-0 at this stage in the 2021 America’s Cup in Auckland. The Italians then dispatched the British in the challenger final.

INEOS Britannia, which finished as the highest-scoring team in the opening round-robin, picked the Swiss for their semifinal. Alinghi had barely avoided elimination in the round-robin.

