Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda and Ethiopian Hawi Feysa win the men's and women's Chicago Marathon

CHICAGO — Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda and Ethiopian Hawi Feysa won the men's and women's races at the Chicago Marathon by comfortable margins on Sunday.

Kiplimo crossed the line in a personal-best time of 2 hours, 2 minutes and 23 seconds. He was 1 minute, 31 seconds clear of Kenyan Amos Kipruto, the 2022 London Marathon winner, whose countryman Alex Masai was third in 2:04.37. Conner Mantz was fourth in a U.S.-record time of 2:04:43.

Earlier this year, the 24-year-old Kiplimo set a men's half-marathon world record and became the first runner to go under 57 minutes, and also finished second on his marathon debut in London. Kiplimo is also an Olympic and world championship bronze medalist in the 10,000 meters.

The 26-year-old Feysa also put in a stellar performance to win in 2:14:56 in a 1-2 finish for Ethiopia.

She was 2:22 clear of Megertu Alemu with Magdalena Shauri of Tanzania third in 2:18:03.

