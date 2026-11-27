JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Parker Washington won't play Sunday against Tennessee after injuring a shoulder in practice.

Coach Liam Coen ruled out Washington on Friday, a day after he was hurt in practice, and said he is considered “week to week.”

“It’s going to be tough, right?" Coen said. "He’s been making a ton of contested catches, making a ton of plays that not a lot of guys in the NFL have been making, so we’re going to lose that, there’s no question.”

Washington leads the Jaguars (7-3) with 44 receptions for 748 yards and six touchdowns. He caught 58 passes for 847 yards and five scores in 2025, becoming Trevor Lawrence’s go-to guy down the stretch.

A sixth-round draft pick out of Penn State in 2023, Washington is in the final year of his rookie contract and could be a candidate for the team’s franchise tag if the sides can’t agree to a long-term deal before March 3, 2027.

His absence should mean a more significant role for veteran Jakobi Meyers against the Titans (1-9) and more snaps for rookie Josh Cameron, who has 15 receptions for 234 yards and three TDs.

“Big op for Josh," Coen said. "He’s trending. He’s been trending. He’s made a lot of plays for this offense and for this team, both on special teams and on offense throughout the course of the year. Trevor trusts him. The group trusts him. He blocks. He does the dirty work in a lot of ways.

“Guys get those opportunities, man, you never know what they can do with it.”

Two-way standout Travis Hunter potentially could see offensive snaps as well, especially if Washington's absence extends multiple weeks.

“A little late in the week to, like, truly do too much," Coen said. “But, yeah, he’ll definitely see some action on offense this week for sure … It’ll continue to be a work in progress. Obviously, seeing what it is for next week and seeing what it looks like for Parker and for Travis as well.”

___

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.