James outduels Curry with a triple-double as Lakers take double-OT thriller vs. Warriors 145-144

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — LeBron James made a pair of free throws with 1.2 seconds left in the second overtime to cap his triple-double of 36 points, 20 rebounds and 12 assists, outdueling Stephen Curry as the Los Angeles Lakers held off the Golden State Warriors 145-144 on Saturday night.

Curry hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 4.7 seconds left in the second OT and made another over Anthony Davis with 1:22 to go on the way to 46 points with a season-high nine 3s.

D'Angelo Russell connected from deep with 53 seconds left in the second OT and also hit another earlier in the period after also making two 3-pointers late in regulation on the way to 28 points.

James scored 12 points in the two OT periods and recorded his third triple-double of the season and 110th of his career. Davis added 29 points and 13 rebounds.

Klay Thompson hit a tying 3 with 5.9 seconds remaining in the initial overtime and another late in the second extra period before fouling out with 1:14 left in Golden State’s first double-OT game since a 143-141 victory against Atlanta on Jan. 2, 2023.

Davis returned after an injury scare in the third. He made a pair of free throws with 29 seconds to go in regulation, then missed the first of two with 14.7 seconds left — giving Golden State the ball down 118-116. Curry drove through the paint for a tying layup with just under 6 seconds left to force overtime.

These star-studded teams played another thrilling game after the Lakers beat the Warriors in a six-game Western Conference semifinals last year.

Curry notched his second straight game with six or more 3s and third in five and also his fifth consecutive game with 25 or more points. It was his third 40-point performance this season and 65th of his career.

James and Davis combined to shoot 14 for 19 in the first half and wound up 25 of 49 for the night and contributed to a 55-50 rebounding edge.

The Warriors scored a season high points and their 23 3-pointers were a season best. Golden State used its 15th starting lineup — with Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga on the floor for the opening tip together for the first time this season.

Kuminga followed up his career-best 31-point performance Thursday with 22 points on a night Thompson missed his initial five 3-point attempts and was 1 for 10 before connecting on two 3s midway through the third. Kuminga has scored 20 or more points in a career-best six straight games.

James scored the final seven points of the first half as the Lakers led 68-63 at the break. They began 1 of 7 after the break before Russell’s 3 at the 8:05 mark.

This was another wild one for the Warriors after Golden State lost 134-133 to Sacramento on Thursday night in another 2023 playoff rematch. The Warriors eliminated the Kings in Game 7 of their first-round matchup.

Thompson played in his 758th career game to move past the late Nate Thurmond and into sole possession of fifth place on the Warriors' all-time list.

Golden State has played in an NBA-leading 32 clutch games.

UP NEXT

Lakers: At Houston on Monday night to start a back-to-back on the road with a game at Atlanta on Tuesday.

Warriors: Host the 76ers on Tuesday night.

